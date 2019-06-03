Intelligent life is here; more convenient and easier to enjoy with Duubee
Jun 03, 2019, 09:30 ET
BOGOTA, Colombia, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duubee Robot Window Cleaner HC01 and HC02 were launched in Colombia, they are two of the star products in the Duubee Smart Home series. This marks the first two of many products Duubee plans to launch in the Latin America market.
Some troubles with traditional window cleaning
- Higher locations and corners are hard to reach
- Cleaning the outside windows can be dangerous and difficult
- When hiring window cleaners, the cost increases and impose on the family's privacy
- Time consuming
With the development of science and technology and social progress, the robot window cleaner was born. Most robot window cleaners have the following general features:
- Suitable for most flat and smooth surfaces
- Powerful and strong suction
- Safe and reliable
- While most robot window cleaners offer similar general features, some provide different cleaning methods, functions, and height restrictions
In order to quickly respond to market demand, based on the above general characteristics, in-depth research, development and improvements have been made, Duubee launched two star products: HC01 & HC02.
HC01 is affordable and designed for windows with frames. With a 5600Pa vacuum suction, it can clean up to 99% of the window surface.
It has passed the following certifications: CB, CE, CSA, EMC, EMF, ETL, GS, LFGB, RoHS, SASO, UL and UR.
HC02 is slim and better suited for frameless windows and rectangular glass. With 4 anti-fall sensors it will detect the pressure changes intelligently and utilizes the suction automatically while cleaning.
It has passed the following certifications: UL, CCC, CE, FCC, TUV, LPS, BSMI, PSE, KC and RoHS.
With the support of company's strategy, Duubee will enhance consumption experience with higher quality products and lead the industry trend in the future.
Intelligent life is here; more convenient and easier to enjoy with Duubee
For more information, please visit: http://www.duubee.com or follow
https://twitter.com/DuubeeInt
https://www.instagram.com/Duubeeintelligent/
https://www.facebook.com/DuubeeIntelligent/
SOURCE Duubee
Share this article