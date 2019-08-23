Intelligent Motor Control Center Market - Global Outlook to 2026 by Operating Voltage, Key Component, Sales Channel, Standard, Application, End User, Companies
DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent Motor Control Center - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Intelligent Motor Control Center market accounted for $1.39 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.74 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising level of industrial automation, wide range of benefits offered by Intelligent MCCs over traditional MCCs and augmented focus on developing a well-organized manufacturing/production processes. However, costlier product implementation owing to hidden costs in equipment installation is restraining the market growth.
Intelligent Motor Control Systems (MCC's) is a mixture of new communication capabilities of incorporated structural design with intelligent motor control devices which help to design solitary solution which helps to manage, defend assets and communicate.
Based on End User, Water & wastewater has significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to growing urbanization and pressure on efficient use of existing water resources. By Geography, North America is expected to grow at the significant market share over the forecast period in light of growing adoption of mechanization control systems in manufacturing sectors of the U.S. and Canada.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market, By Operating Voltage
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Medium-voltage Intelligent MCCs
5.3 Low-voltage Intelligent MCCs
5.4 High-voltage Intelligent MCCs
6 Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market, By Key Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Starters & Over Load Relays
6.3 Contactor Relays
6.4 Solid State Components
6.5 Variable Frequency Drives
6.6 Soft Starters
6.6.1 Programmable Logic Controllers
6.6.2 Other Soft Starters
6.7 Visualization Systems
6.8 Network Components
6.9 Software
6.10 Other Key Components
7 Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market, By Sales Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Distribution Channel
7.3 Direct Channel
8 Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market, By Standard
8.1 Introduction
8.2 National Electrical Manufactures Association (NEMA)
8.3 Electro-Technical Commission (IEC)
8.4 Other Standards
9 Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Integrated Process & Electrical Control
9.3 Low Voltage Motor Control Centers
10 Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Pulp and Paper
10.3 Chemicals/Petrochemicals
10.4 Oil and Gas
10.5 Mining and Metals
10.6 Automotive, Ship Building & Transport
10.7 Power Generation
10.8 Pharmaceutical
10.9 Semiconductor/Electronic Manufacturing
10.10 Food and Beverage
10.11 Other End Users
10.11.1 Water & Waste water Management
10.11.2 Cement Manufacturing Industry
11 Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Schneider Electric SE
13.2 Siemens AG
13.3 Emersion Electric Company
13.4 Larsen & Toubro Limited
13.5 Eaton Corporation
13.6 Togami Electric
13.7 ABB Limited
13.8 Hyosung Corporation
13.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.
13.10 General Electric Co.
13.11 Pima Controls
13.12 Fuji Electric
13.13 WEG S.A.
13.14 Mitsubishi Electric
13.15 Gemco Controls
13.16 Allis Electric
13.17 Vidhyut Control India
13.18 Technical Control Systems Limited
