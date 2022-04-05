Intelligent Pigging Market - 71% of Growth to Originate from North America | Driven by Additional Applications of Intelligent Pigging over Traditional Pigging|17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Intelligent Pigging Market Analysis Report by Application (Gas and Oil) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/intelligent-pigging-market-industry-analysis

Intelligent Pigging Market - Drivers & Trends

The additional applications of intelligent pigging over traditional pigging are one of the key drivers supporting the intelligent pigging market growth. Smart pigs have sensors to inspect pipelines. As a result, in the intelligent pigging technique, the entire pipeline can be inspected without running a smart pig through its entire length. Moreover, they can perform inspection and cleaning simultaneously, saving money and time for oil and gas companies. Intelligent pigging provides accurate data about the condition of pipelines. It can locate and analyze the intensity of corrosions in pipelines. Thus, operators can mitigate the issue efficiently. These benefits of the intelligent pigging technique over the traditional one are increasing the adoption of the former in many oil and gas pipelines. This is expected to drive the growth of the global intelligent pigging market during the forecast period.

Also, the advances in pipeline inspection technologies are one of the key intelligent pigging market trends that are contributing to market growth. In the pipeline industry, pipeline safety has been a critical aspect for the past few decades. Despite inspections being done on most of the pipelines, a few of them are peggable. Inspections often fail to detect small amounts of metal loss, corrosion, or minute cracks, which later lead to oil/gas spills. R and D activities that have been running for the past few decades are giving rise to many new innovations to eliminate this issue. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems are remote monitoring solutions that can enable operators to detect problems and take action before the occurrence of a major faulty event. Nowadays, pipeline inspection providers have started providing software as a service (SaaS) solutions to their customers. Such new advances in pipeline inspection technologies will drive market growth during the forecast period.

To know about the drivers and trends with challenges - Download a free sample now!

Some of the key Intelligent Pigging Players:

The intelligent pigging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on R and D to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Applus+ Services Technologies SL

Baker Hughes Co.

China National Petroleum Corp.

Dacon Inspection Technologies Co. Ltd.

Enduro Pipeline Services Inc.

GeoCorr LLC

i2i Pipelines

Intertek Group Plc

Jee Ltd.

LIN SCAN

Naftoserwis Sp z o o

NDT Global GmbH and Co. KG

Onstream Pipeline Inspection Services Inc.

Penspen Ltd.

Quest Integrity Group LLC

Romstar SDN BHD

ROSEN Group

Rouge LLC

Russell NDE Systems Inc.

SGS SA

T.D. Williamson Inc.

Xylem Inc.

Intelligent Pigging Market -Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Gas - size and forecast 2021-2026

Oil - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

For more insights on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

The LNG bunkering market in Europe share is expected to increase by USD 441.45 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.41%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 441.45 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.41%. The hydrogen storage market share should rise by USD 3.69 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.39%. Download a free sample now!

Intelligent Pigging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 177.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.67 Performing market contribution North America at 71% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Applus+ Services Technologies SL, Baker Hughes Co., China National Petroleum Corp., Dacon Inspection Technologies Co. Ltd., Enduro Pipeline Services Inc., GeoCorr LLC, i2i Pipelines, Intertek Group Plc, Jee Ltd., LIN SCAN, Naftoserwis Sp z o o, NDT Global GmbH and Co. KG, Onstream Pipeline Inspection Services Inc., Penspen Ltd., Quest Integrity Group LLC, Romstar SDN BHD, ROSEN Group, Rouge LLC, Russell NDE Systems Inc., SGS SA, T.D. Williamson Inc., and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Applus+ Services Technologies SL

Exhibit 89: Applus+ Services Technologies SL - Overview



Exhibit 90: Applus+ Services Technologies SL - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Applus+ Services Technologies SL - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Applus+ Services Technologies SL - Segment focus

10.4 Baker Hughes Co.

Exhibit 93: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Baker Hughes Co. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus

10.5 China National Petroleum Corp.

Exhibit 98: China National Petroleum Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: China National Petroleum Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: China National Petroleum Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Dacon Inspection Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Dacon Inspection Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Dacon Inspection Technologies Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Dacon Inspection Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Enduro Pipeline Services Inc.

Exhibit 104: Enduro Pipeline Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Enduro Pipeline Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Enduro Pipeline Services Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 GeoCorr LLC

Exhibit 107: GeoCorr LLC - Overview



Exhibit 108: GeoCorr LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: GeoCorr LLC - Key offerings

10.9 i2i Pipelines

Exhibit 110: i2i Pipelines - Overview



Exhibit 111: i2i Pipelines - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: i2i Pipelines - Key offerings

10.10 Intertek Group Plc

Exhibit 113: Intertek Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 114: Intertek Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Intertek Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 116: Intertek Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Intertek Group Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Jee Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Jee Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Jee Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 LIN SCAN

Exhibit 120: LIN SCAN - Overview



Exhibit 121: LIN SCAN - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: LIN SCAN - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio