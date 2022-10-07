Intelligent Pigging Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1049.92 Million by 2030, Globally, at 5.30% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Intelligent Pigging Market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to growing concerns about the safety of pipelines and energy infrastructure.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Intelligent Pigging Market" By Pipeline Type (Gas, Liquid), By Technology (Magnetic Flux Leakage, Ultrasonic), By Application (Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection, Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection), and By Geography.



According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Intelligent Pigging Market size was valued at USD 665.58 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1049.92 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Intelligent Pigging Market Overview

Pigging is a sophisticated procedure in which pigs are attached to pipelines to perform inspection and cleaning activities. An intelligent pig inspection instrument is used to gather critical information, such as the presence of corrosion or other deformities on the internal walls of the pipe. The intelligent pigging system is a complex piece of equipment capable of performing advanced inspections and cleaning. Intelligent pigging inspects the long pipe with cutting-edge inspection procedures such as magnetic flux leakage testing and ultrasonic testing to look for erosion, metal loss, pitting, and other defects.

Due to the growing integration of automation technologies, original equipment manufacturers and vendors are continuously improving their pipeline inspections and maintenance by investing in research and development. It is now possible to diagnose pipeline flow effectively using advanced modern pigging techniques. Intelligent pigging service providers are constantly searching for dents and deformations used by pipeline operators. In response to the growing demand for more sophisticated, smaller electrical systems, producers have already started producing relatively small intelligent pigs for conventional use. The creation of smaller, intelligent pigs has made it possible to inspect and maintain the small-diameter pipes. The upshot will likely be a significant expansion of the market for intelligent pigging services.

Key Developments

April 2019 : LIN SCAN successfully completed the cleaning and inspection of three strategic crude oil loading lines in the UAE that had been deemed unpiggable. LIN SCAN carried out the geometric and metal loss inspection survey using its high-resolution magnetic flux leakage tool and submitted digital intelligent inspection reports for the integrity assessment of these lines.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Dacon Inspection Services, ROSEN Group, T.D. Williamson, Enduro Pipeline Services, NDT Global, Baker Hughes, Applus, LIN SCAN, Onstream Pipeline Inspection, and Intertek.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Intelligent Pigging Market On the basis of Pipeline Type, Technology, Application, and Geography.

Intelligent Pigging Market, by Pipeline Type

Gas



Liquid

Intelligent Pigging Market, by Technology

Magnetic Flux Leakage



Ultrasonic



Caliper

Intelligent Pigging Market, by Application

Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection



Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection



Crack & Leak Detection

Intelligent Pigging Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

