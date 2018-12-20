Intelligent Service Robots Define Exciting New Direction For LG

Originally unveiled last fall in Berlin, the updated LG CLOi SuitBot supports the user's waist and augments their own muscle power to reduce the risk of injury and fatigue when performing physically demanding tasks such as lifting and lowering heavy loads. SuitBot increases the user's flexibility by enabling 50-degree extension and 90-degree flexion of the waist and activates when the wearer bends at a 65-degree angle, disengaging when standing in an upright position. The wearable robot operates for four hours on a single charge and recharges in just one hour.

First introduced to the public at CES 2018, PorterBot, ServeBot and CartBot are designed for environments such as airports, hotels, supermarkets and malls to assist customers, transport luggage, deliver meals and carry groceries. The new LG CLOi service robots have been updated with a more advanced autonomous navigation system as well as enhanced connectivity to allow for communication with mechanisms such as elevators and automatic doors. Using AI technology, LG CLOi robots analyze customers' usage patterns to constantly learn and improve performance. Equipped with touch displays and voice recognition to facilitate natural interaction with customers, LG CLOi can handle more complex tasks such as answering questions and processing payments. These intelligent robots are designed to operate independently, navigating to a charging station when power runs low, returning to duty once fully recharged and performing daily self-diagnosis and automatic reporting.

"The progress made by our entire robot lineup points to our commitment to deliver a robotic solution for the real world in the very near future," said senior vice president Jin Seo Roh, head of LG's robotics business. "With the ability to analyze and understand the surrounding environment, LG CLOi service robots are the culmination of significant investment in automation and artificial intelligence R&D."

Visitors to CES 2019 from January 8-11 will be able to experience LG's revolutionary CLOi service robots and lineup of Wi-Fi-enabled smart home appliances at booth #11100 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

To learn more about LG home appliances, visit www.lg.com.

For additional CES news, visit ces2019.lgusnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.LG.com

