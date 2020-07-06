Intelligent Surface Transport Management System (ISTMS): Global Markets

NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Report Scope:

The ISTMS market is segmented into the following categories -

- By type: roadways, and railways.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05919176/?utm_source=PRN





- By roadway components: hardware, software and services.

- By roadway applications: automated traffic control, automated parking assistance, passenger information management, automated ticketing systems and fleet management.

- By railway components: hardware, software and services.

- By railway applications: automated traffic control, passenger information management, automated ticketing systems and fleet management.

- By region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).



In addition to providing industry and competitive analysis of the ISTMS market, this report also covers listing of company profiles for key players in the global market.



Report Includes:

- 139 tables

- Brief descriptive overview of the global market for intelligent surface transport management system

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for a five-year forecast through 2025

- Regional analysis and future outlook of the global intelligent surface transport management system (ISTMS) market covering major geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

- Discussion of underlying factors driving the industry growth, economic trends, demographic shifts, technological advancements, and regulatory aspects that shape and influence the future marketplace

- Identification of companies best-positioned to meet the enormous market demand owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances or other advantages

- Patent review and analysis with significant patent allotments

- Information on vendor landscape and company profiles of leading market participants operating within the region, including Denso Corp., Garmin International, Hitachi Automotive Systems Inc., IBM, , Siemens AG, and Tata Consultancy Services



Summary:

Intelligent surface transport management systems (ISTMS) leverage information and communications technologies in the management of the surface transportation in order to improve safety, sustainability and efficiency, reduce traffic congestion and improve the driving experience.ISTMS is comprised of a range of applications that process and share information to improve traffic congestion and reduce environmental impact.



ISTMS has the potential to expand the benefits of the transport system for commercial companies and the public across the globe. Part of the Internet of Things (IoT), ISTMS consists of vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure technologies and integrates both wireline and

wireless communications.



ISTMS provides significant benefits in automated traffic control, automated parking assistance, passenger information management, automated ticketing systems and fleet management.The adoption of ISTMS in a diverse range of applications is expected to boost market growth in the coming years.



The recent developments in ISTMS technologies have presented an ample opportunity for road administrators to manage the network of highways worldwide. Some of the benefits that will boost the market for ISTMS over the forecast period are as follows -

- Roadway and railway traffic management can be more fully automated.

- The transportation network can be monitored and adjusted across roadways and railways, in real-time.

- Costly physical infrastructure for traffic management and data collection can be replaced with richer smart components and richer data sources.

- Real-time data collection and analytics will be possible with the help of IoT and cloud-based services.



The market for ISTMS is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period and is primarily driven by the increasing demand for intelligent transportation networks, smart traffic control, effective toll management and fleet management in emerging economies such as China and India.The evolution of technologies such as the IoT and cloud services is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global ISTMS market.



Moreover, the increasing number of automobile owners is also expected to boost the market. Another factor in the market's growth over the forecast period is the increase in R&D for ISTMS.



Geographically, the global ISTMS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.The Asia-Pacific region generated the highest revenue in the market in 2019 with $REDACTED billion, and it is expected to grow to $REDACTED billion in 2025 for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%,the highest of the four regions.



North America has an expected CAGR of REDACTED%.The RoW region is expected to see a CAGR of REDACTED% due to emerging opportunities in smart transport management.



The global ISTMS market is expected to grow from $REDACTED billion in 2019 to $REDACTED billion in 2025.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05919176/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

