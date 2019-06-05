INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Intelligent Systems Corporation To Contact The Firm

News provided by

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

Jun 05, 2019, 15:22 ET

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Intelligent Systems Corporation ("Intelligent Systems" or the "Company")(NYSE:INS).

If you invested in Intelligent Systems stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/INS.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com  
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

Related Links

http://www.faruqilaw.com

Also from this source

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Cool Holdings, Inc....

FIRST AMERICAN INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Intelligent Systems Corporation To Contact The Firm

News provided by

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

Jun 05, 2019, 15:22 ET