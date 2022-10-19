Intelligent Transportation System Market to Reach $102,617.3 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the intelligent transportation system market accounted for revenue of $42,780.0 million, which is predicted to hit $102,617.3 million, progressing at a 10.2% compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2030. This is because of the growing requirement to improve traffic flow and safety and the surging population worldwide, which is influencing the sale of automobiles.

During the forecast period, aviation is predicted to have the highest CAGR in the industry, because more aircraft are being moved. Thus, a higher need for efficient airline operations, improved surveillance and security measures, and usage of smart ticketing systems, due to the growing number of passengers, are arising.

Key Points of Intelligent Transportation System Market Report

APAC is predicted to grow at a CAGR of almost 8% in the coming years. This rapid rise may be attributed to the fast urbanization in developing countries, primarily India and China , growing disposable income and bettering lifestyles, burgeoning automotive industry, and development of road infrastructure at a rapid pace.





and , growing disposable income and bettering lifestyles, burgeoning automotive industry, and development of road infrastructure at a rapid pace. Moreover, China holds the biggest share in the intelligent transportation system market of the region, and it will maintain its spot in the future. This will be due to the surging acceptance of innovative technologies, increasing count of daily commuters, and the initiatives of the government to decrease emissions.





holds the biggest share in the intelligent transportation system market of the region, and it will maintain its spot in the future. This will be due to the surging acceptance of innovative technologies, increasing count of daily commuters, and the initiatives of the government to decrease emissions. In 2021, the services category had the biggest share, and it is expected to hold that position throughout this decade. This is a result of the rising need to improve the surface transportation efficiency and connectivity, which demands the appropriate upkeep of ITS equipment.





Additionally, in the coming years, the software category will grow at a high rate in the intelligent transportation system market. This is due to the rising demand for data processing, increasing pace of technological development, and growing popularity of ITS software and visualization software.





With a CAGR of 9%, the advanced public transportation system (APTS) category is predicted to advance at the highest rate throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand for APTS is due to the growing investment in real-time information collection and analysis for highways.





Advanced traffic management systems (ATMS) have the largest revenue share, and they will continue to dominate the intelligent transportation system market till 2030. This would be due to their extensive use on roads, rise in commuter and automobile numbers in cities, and growth in the public concern about pollution and traffic jams.

There are numerous key players in the market, such as:

Teledyne FLIR LLC

DENSO Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Conduent Inc.

TomTom International BV

Cubic Corporation

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Thales Group

Siemens AG

Intelligent Transportation System Market Report Coverage

By System

Advanced Traffic Management System

Cooperative Vehicle System

Advanced Public Transportation System

Advanced Traveler Information System

Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems

By Offering

Hardware

Interface boards



Sensors



Surveillance cameras



Telecommunication networks



Monitoring and detection systems

Software

Visualization software



Video detection management software



Transit management software

Services

Business and cloud services



Support and maintenance services

By Application

Roadways

Intelligent traffic control



Collision avoidance



Parking management



Passenger information management



Ticketing management



Emergency vehicle notification



Automotive telematics



Fleet management and asset monitoring

Railways

Rail-running operation and collision avoidance



Passenger information management



Smart ticketing



Security and surveillance



Emergency notification

Aviation

Security and surveillance



Shuttle bus tracking



Traveler information management



Smart ticketing



Aircraft management



Emergency notification

Maritime

Freight arrival and transit



Real-time weather information tracking



Container movement scheduling



Emergency notification

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

