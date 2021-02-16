Intelligent.com Ranks FSC As Best In Experiential Education Among Florida's Colleges And Universities

LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher-education resource guide Intelligent.com has ranked Florida Southern College as No. 14, Best for Experiential Education, in its curated list of the Top 49 Colleges in Florida for 2021, which includes both state schools and private institutions.

"Florida Southern's strong commitment to the substantial outcomes of engaged learning truly sets us apart, providing students with extensive opportunities to benefit from an experiential education," said FSC President Dr. Anne B. Kerr. "Our academic programs offer a wide variety of active, dynamic, and collaborative possibilities for personalized study and student-faculty research."

Florida Southern College was among 2,277 accredited colleges and universities in the nation that were evaluated based on assessments of each institution's curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The Seattle-based website compiled its Florida rankings using aggregated, publicly available data that compared 314 education programs at 150 of the state's colleges and universities, both public and private, evaluating each program on the basis of flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost, and reputation.

Intelligent.com's methodology uses an algorithm to collect and analyze multiple rankings into one score to more easily evaluate and rank the schools represented in its 2021 report. Each school was analyzed on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 49 making the final list of Top Colleges in Florida. Researchers for the website's listings also considered accreditations as a means of ensuring standards of educational quality; FSC is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

"Through its recognition of Florida Southern's excellence in experiential education, this academic ranking aligns with one of our most important core values," said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Brad E. Hollingshead. "Active, engaged learning has long been the foundation for student success at Florida Southern, so it is especially gratifying to have this core value recognized by the resource guide."

Privately supported and editorially independent, Intelligent.com produces its comprehensive ranking guide to provide unbiased research that can help students make informed higher-education decisions, also offering curated guides to the best degree programs, study strategies, internships, and financial aid.

"Our top picks for the Best Colleges in Florida program are affordable, respected, and flexible," said Jase Beard, the website's communications manager. "Our research found your institution to be Best for Experiential Education. This speaks to the amazing work that your faculty is doing, and demonstrates to over 500,000 of our monthly visitors that your programs provide top-quality education that can help students achieve their career aspirations."

To learn more, visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. It maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio; is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning; and boasts 30 NCAA Division II national championships. It is ranked among the top 10 Regional Universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report in its 2021 "Best Colleges" guide, and is included in The Princeton Review's 2021 "386 Best Colleges" guide, the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2021," and Forbes magazine's "America's Top Colleges." Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC was twice named "Most Beautiful Campus in the Nation" by The Princeton Review, and one of the nation's "Ten College Campuses with the Best Architecture" by Architectural Digest. Connect with Florida Southern College.

SOURCE Florida Southern College

Related Links

www.flsouthern.edu

