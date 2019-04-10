IntelliMedia's HoloPort and Mixie shortlisted for 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading enterprise video solutions provider company IntelliMedia Networks' two products have been shortlisted for 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards.

The 18-year old media solutions company based out of Los Angeles, provides IP video delivery and streaming media solutions. It has been providing enterprise media solutions to many Fortune 500 companies. But it's not limited to it and also provides solutions for start-ups and small and medium broadcasters as well.

IntelliMedia is now taking further its expertise in enterprise media solutions to the domain of immersive realities. It is now blending the real with the imaginary in a hyper-realistic environment.

Two of the three products it is launching this year to provide solutions for intelligent video and enterprise VR, Mixie and Holoport, have been shortlisted for the coveted award. The third product is Video AI.

THESE PRODUCTS ARE:

Holoport:

One of its Award nominated product 'Holoport' is a hyper reality streaming solution that provides customised high impact immersive training and visualization applications.

It also lets users experience 360-degree walkthroughs with integrated AR elements. A user can experience volumetric video within this virtual environment. From hyper-realistic graphics that respond to user's presence to specialized audio that lets one hear sounds from many directions, Holoport facilitates it all!

This solution is extremely useful for event organizers, sports leagues, broadcasters, education and businesses.

Mixie:

It is a live encoding app (iOS) with real-time graphics overlay, which facilitates streaming of professional quality live videos simultaneously on multiple platforms. Mixie helps the new content creators with a simpler and quicker solution to publish their stories.

This product is highly recommended for sports and live event broadcasting like consumer broadcasting for social media. It's a must for organizers of the events to broadcast graduations, seminars and keynote addresses, corporate presentations, announcements and sales communications, faith-based event broadcasting and special services.

Video AI:

This is a real-time image recognition software for videos that recognizes every frame and extracts intelligent insights. Video AI can process video in real-time to recognize objects, emotions, expressions and gender to name a few areas that it's powerful AI is capable of.

This product is highly useful in the areas of security and surveillance, media and entertainment, enterprise broadcasts, corporate training and education.

About IntelliMedia:

IntelliMedia Networks, Inc is an ISO 9001:2015 certified U.S. based company committed to the delivery of world-class media delivery solutions for its customers worldwide. It has a proven track record of delivering quality solutions on time and within budget.

A highly flexible and service-oriented company, IntelliMedia has registered an average annual growth rate of over 90%. Darshan Sedani (President) and Teodros Gessesse (CEO) are the founders.

