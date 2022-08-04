Intellimize Releases AI Powered Copy Suggestions for Marketers to Instantly Personalize Websites That Convert More

Intellimize helps marketers convert more ad spend into revenue through AI powered copy suggestions, simplified A/B testing, and enhanced rules based personalization

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellimize, marketing's most intelligent website conversion and dynamic personalization platform, today unveiled many new capabilities to provide greater scale, speed, and agility for leaner marketing teams.

"As marketers are squeezed to deliver more performance, we've made it easier for them to do more with less. Our latest enhancements make it easy for marketers to brainstorm great, persuasive copy that converts. We've also added turnkey A/B testing, account based marketing, and rules based personalization so marketers can run every kind of conversion rate optimization with Intellimize," said Guy Yalif, CEO and co-founder.

This release extends Intellimize's previous no code personalization feature release in June with:

Intelligent AI-powered copy suggestions to help marketers beat writer's block and quickly inspire better quality website headlines, copy, calls to action, and other text content.

to help marketers beat writer's block and quickly inspire better quality website headlines, copy, calls to action, and other text content. Simplified A/B testing , making it fast and easy to find the single best performing verison of a website with confidence, such as choosing between two different signup flows.

, making it fast and easy to find the single best performing verison of a website with confidence, such as choosing between two different signup flows. Enhanced rules based personalization (RBP) , making it easy to deliver the right experience to each customer segment, such as showing the largest discounts only to the best certain customers.

, making it easy to deliver the right experience to each customer segment, such as showing the largest discounts only to the best certain customers. Scalable account based marketing (ABM) , enabling account-by-account personalization in minutes, such as showing an account-specific welcome video to each top named account.

, enabling account-by-account personalization in minutes, such as showing an account-specific welcome video to each top named account. A 75% faster dashboard, making it even easier for marketers to create unlimited personalization variations in minutes.

"As the economy continues to change and buyer behaviors become less predictable we've armed our customers with the website optimization and dynamic personalization tools they need to provide exceptional personalized experiences that convert more business," said Yalif. "That's a universal goal of every brand which has never been more critical than now."

Intellimize is the only website conversion optimization platform that places machine learning based optimization, called Continuous Conversion™, user-friendly A/B testing, rules based personalization, scalable account based marketing, and AI powered text suggestions in the hands of marketers.

About Intellimize

Intellimize enables companies to get more out of their website by converting more of their traffic into results they care about like more revenue, more customers, and more leads to sales. Our Continuous Conversion™ platform powers high converting websites by using machine learning and marketers' creative ideas to optimize website experiences for each unique visitor every time. Conversion-obsessed marketers at Okta, Sumo Logic, Gong, Tableau, Dermalogica, Drift, and more use Intellimize to deliver more revenue, more customers, and more leads to sales. We're headquartered in San Mateo, CA and are backed by leading investors including Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures. Learn more on the Intellimize website or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

