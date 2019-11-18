IntelliProp to Demo World's First UPI to Gen-Z Load/Store Host Adaptor at SC19

LONGMONT, Colo., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliProp, Inc. , a leader in innovative Intellectual Property (IP) Cores and semiconductors for Memory and Data Storage applications, announced today that they will be demonstrating the World's first Load/Store Host Adapter between Intel® Xeon® CPUs and Gen-Z Memory Modules (ZMM), utilizing Intel's low latency Ultra Path Interconnect (UPI) and IntelliProp's Gen-Z IP at SC19. SC19, The International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis is being held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO, November 18-21, 2019. IntelliProp is exhibiting in booth #893, which is located directly across from the Gen-Z Consortium booth at #789. IntelliProp is the industry leader in the development of Gen-Z Design IP and is developing the Gen-Z solutions that are enabling the Gen-Z Consortium demonstrations.

In the Gen-Z Consortium booth, #789, an IntelliProp developed UPI-to-Gen-Z Host Adaptor Proof of Concept demonstration will show the next step in latency reduction with true load store capability. The demo will showcase unmodified database applications (SQLite and MongoDB) running out of Gen-Z memory compared to a traditional SSD. This new architectural approach allows for the elimination of the software stack latency associated with the database filesystem, resulting in significant improvements to database operations per second. This proof of concept was created using IntelliProp's Gen-Z IP that is compliant with the Gen-Z Core Specification Rev 1.1, IntelliProp's low latency, high throughput bridging technology as well as the IntelliProp Gen-Z DRAM Memory Controller ASSP codenamed "Mamba". The IntelliProp IPA-GZ194A-CT "Mamba" Fabric Memory Controller will be shown in a Gen-Z Memory Module utilizing the EDSFF E3 (SFF-TA-1008) form factor. The "Mamba" Fabric Memory Controller will be writing/reading data over a switched Gen-Z fabric that originates on a Proof of Concept server using an Intel® Xeon® CPU bridged via the UPI bus to Gen-Z via the IntelliProp UPI-to-Gen-Z Bridging FPGA reference design. This will demonstrate a key feature of Gen-Z allowing true memory expansion and pooling through the disaggregation of DRAM memory and to share this memory space with multiple servers communicating over the Gen-Z Fabric. This PoC demo is an initial step toward productized solutions which will support industry development.

About IntelliProp - IntelliProp, Inc. develops ASSP Products, licensable IP cores and highly integrated IP Products for Memory and Data Storage applications. Areas of significant expertise include SATA, SAS, PCIe/NVMe, Gen-Z, NVDIMM and RAID technologies. Headquarters, sales office, and design center are located in Longmont, CO. Please visit our website: https://www.intelliprop.com or contact IntelliProp at (303) 774-0535.

Editorial Contacts:

Larry Cleland

IntelliProp, Inc.

Phone: +1-303-358-8359

Email: 229336@email4pr.com

SOURCE IntelliProp Inc.

Related Links

https://www.intelliprop.com

