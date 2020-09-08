Intellirent™ and BostonApartments.com(SM) Announce Strategic Partnership - An Expansion of Client Services and Listing Efficiency Through Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellirent (https://www.myintellirent.com/) recently announced it had entered into a mutually beneficial partnership with BostonApartments.com to reach more renters, offer innovative tenant screening services to agents, and help expand overall services provided to clients of both companies. BostonApartments.com is the oldest and longest running real estate site for apartments in the Boston area. Intellirent is the maker and provider of a suite of rental and leasing software tools created to help streamline rental businesses, while helping them save time and money.

Intellirent Boston Apartments

"We're extremely happy to be partnering with BostonApartments.com," said Cassandra Joachim, Director of Business Development. "Not only are they well-respected by renters and real estate agents in the Boston-city area, but that reputation extends throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Southern New Hampshire as well."

Intellirent gives agents from BostonApartments.com access to new listing sites through their multiple listing partners, which ensures more renter attention to those listings. Cassandra added, "Our Rental Marketing feature helps to enhance BostonApartments.com's already extensive reach. And our modern tenant screening tools can be integrated into new and existing accounts on BostonApartments.com – allowing faster screening of potential renters by reducing tedious tasks, giving agents more time to focus on tenant relations."

A long-time real estate advocate and tech entrepreneur, Eric Boyer, CEO at BostonApartments.com, shared his enthusiasm. "Our partnership with Intellirent is the perfect complement to our technology that has been offered for the Boston area agents over 25 years, adding innovative services at no additional charge! More leads plus an easy comprehensive screening process."

About BostonApartments.comSM

BostonApartments.com offers multiple services to hundreds of real estate agencies and landlords. A full-featured site, classified ads on BostonApartments.com are constantly updated by participating agencies that use the site's proprietary apartment database, ensuring that each listing is always up-to-date. Learn more at: www.BostonApartments.com.

About Intellirent™

Founded in 2016, Intellirent is a team of talented real estate professionals that love to learn, collaborate, and create. Built by agents for agents, Intellirent offers a unique software solution with smart automations to help its clients run smoother, more efficient businesses. Fostering deep relationships with users that encourages product feedback, Intellirent works under the principle that they are not the smartest people to solve problems facing the industry – their clients are. Learn more at: www.MyIntellirent.com.

Media Contact:

Cassandra Joachim, Director of Business Development

415-849-4400

[email protected]

SOURCE Intellirent