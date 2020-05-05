IntelliShift Inspect Connects Mobile Workforce Health, Safety, & Productivity

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliShift, a division of VTS, the innovative unified vehicle, asset, and field operations intelligence platform announced today the launch of IntelliShift Inspect, a new module within its 'In The Field' mobile app that connects the health, safety, compliance, and productivity of the mobile workforce. Inspect streamlines inspections of vehicles, assets, equipment, jobsites, and more. Companies can configure digital inspection checklists to meet a variety of needs, including creating a health-based checklist for operators to adhere to critical COVID-19 prevention requirements such as handwashing, wearing new gloves at each jobsite, and sanitizing assets before and after asset use.

As part of IntelliShift's suite of safety solutions, Inspect provides the flexibility needed to meet state, federal, or local regulations. The robust, easy-to-use mobile app reduces the employee burden of time-consuming inspections. Inspect instantly captures, compiles, and sends inspection report data to the IntelliShift platform, creating visibility essential to organization-wide decision-making and real-time workforce management. Inspect helps eliminate maintenance delays, pencil whipping, expensive fines, and empowers employee health and safety accountability by allowing operators to capture photo evidence.

"Inspect is part of IntelliShift's end-to-end solution and combines process unification with digital convenience, positioning companies to enhance productivity and run at peak performance," says VTS CTO Ryan Wilkinson. "Our flexible solution is needed now more than ever to keep operators healthy and safe, allowing operations to continue meeting customer expectations."

Inspect supports faster equipment defect reporting, work order initiation, and proof of repairs to prevent false claims or safety hazards. Customers can configure inspection checklists to systematize compliance with DOT, OSHA, MSHA, FMCSA, or other standards.

Inspect provides monitoring capabilities to prevent violations or safety hazards in real-time. Automated alerts prompt leaders to schedule maintenance as issues are reported, minimizing business risk at a jobsite, warehouse, or on the road. The technology can be implemented on its own or in combination with other IntelliShift applications such as Logbook (an ELD solution), Fuel Management, Telematics, and Maintenance, streamlining total compliance to achieve operations excellence. For more information visit IntelliShift.com.

IntelliShift, a division of VTS, provides vehicle, asset, and field operations intelligence solutions through its next-generation unified platform. IntelliShift provides an end-to-end cloud-based solution personalized to each customer's operational goals, delivering data-driven insights to optimize business processes and increase asset and vehicle monetization.

