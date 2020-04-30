IntelXSys Announces 'Exponential Progress': A Ground-Breaking Book That Unravels 70 Years of Technological Progress

LONDON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meticulously researched and written by Farabi Shayor, Exponential Progress takes readers on a journey through over seven decades of progress, as technology has shaped and controlled everything from banking and business to education, medicine, and the very basis of the human genome. IntelXSys, a UK-based business and deep tech R&D startup, is the official distributor for Exponential Progress. Through over 400 citations, Shayor cuts to the principle of what humanity has accomplished since the invention of the computer, where the new jaw-dropping technological innovation will come from, and where the line is drawn between fact and fad.

IntelXSys Research

In contrast with the past thousand years, the advancement of technologies over the past few decades is unfathomable. From a business standpoint, these ideas are anticipated to become the "investments for the decade." On the contrary, some are leading humanity to the world of the unknown. Exponential Progress attempts to look back at history, comprehend the need for advancement and, in parallel, the potential, reflecting the necessity of control, the balance of ethical values and our rights.

This book intends to bridge the gap between scientifically-grounded information and the knowledge on the Internet. "From the scientist's perspective, these technologies are not definite answers, but a constantly evolving passion and competition to find the next breakthrough and continually improve our stunning inventions," explains the author. "Public science communication is paramount in the world of social media. The book will definitely leave readers with plenty to think about the true future of humanity."

In 2020, technology has seeped into every facet of humanity. Just ask researcher Farabi Shayor, currently collaborating with senior academics at Imperial to explore the potential of AI and blockchain to help prevent any cataclysmic pandemics – in contrast to the current outbreak. In his new book, Exponential Progress, Shayor discusses his research work from previous years, digs to the base of where technology has been most influential, why it's had such an impact – and what the future might look like at its helm.

Shayor has been leading student research teams as a part of the Clinical Research and Innovation (CRI) module at the Imperial College School of Medicine for over four years. Under his supervision, up to 15 medicine students work towards uncovering various aspects of breakthrough technologies every year. His focus of research is applied computational intelligence in various industries.

Exponential Progress is due for release in May and will be available to purchase on Amazon in the U.S., U.K., UAE, India, China, Singapore, Australia and the European Union.

For more information, watch the book's official trailer here or visit the website.

About Author:

Farabi Shayor BSc MSc MIScT is an experienced and qualified researcher in the field of emerging technologies. He has also spoken at a number of international conferences and worked with over 100 companies as a technology consultant.

Queries:

Farabi Shayor

[email protected]

+443301332077

Related Images

exponential-progress.jpg

Exponential Progress

Related Links

Product Page (US):

Product Page (UK):

SOURCE IntelXSys Research

Related Links

https://intelxsys.com/

