Intelygenz Becomes Latest IDC Innovator Groundbreaking enterprise recognized for innovation in Intelligent Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A.I. and Automation enterprise Intelygenz have become the latest software vendors to achieve recognition as IDC Innovators for their specialization in Intelligent Process Automation, which increasingly incorporates the use of A.I. for benefit realization.

Global market intelligence provider IDC determined that Intelygenz had met the criteria to become an Innovator, and therefore were selected for three key reasons:

Combining talent from multiple disciplines to work on client projects, i.e. process consultants, product owners, developers, DevOps experts, data scientists, and ML engineers. Their Intelygenz A.I. Academy which takes business and technical leaders through sessions ranging from discovering potential A.I. applications to building and testing A.I. models. Their Intelygenz Lab which drives R&D activities to experiment with emerging technologies and develop techniques to apply A.I. to business problems. The lab also develops training programs for employees and clients, engages with developers, and contributes to open source projects.

To be considered as an IDC Innovator, businesses must demonstrate innovative new technology or a groundbreaking business model - or both. They must also:

Have an annual revenue under $100 million at the time of selection.

at the time of selection. Have customers that are currently using the company's products and services.

Have a product, service, or business model that solves or helps to alleviate an IT buyer challenge

A.I. and automation has become increasingly imperative for success, and businesses across all sectors have been required to innovate to adapt and expand.

"Artificial intelligence has quickly evolved from a 'nice-to-have technology' to a business imperative, driving enterprise demand for expertise from solution design through production at scale."

- Jennifer Hamel, Research Manager, Analytics and Intelligent Automation Services at IDC

Intelygenz aims to make these technologies more accessible to today's enterprises by delivering production-ready solutions that are guided by businesses' objectives.

"Whether you're trying to deliver seamless customer experiences, maintain profit margins as your product scales or create increased capacity, A.I. and process automation have the versatility to solve challenges that are essential to staying competitive. The skill is to get these solutions into a real production environment where they can make a commercial difference - which is exactly what we help our customers achieve."

- Chris Brown, COO, Intelygenz.

EDITOR NOTES:

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications and consumer technology markets. IDC helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and business strategy.

Website: https://bit.ly/2LvcMIf

About Intelygenz

Intelygenz is a professional services company that delivers A.I. enabled process automation and transformative digital products, empowering enterprises to do more with less, efficiently grow, and gain a competitive edge. For over 18 years, Intelygenz has been developing and deploying fully-customised, highly-scalable solutions that solve specific business needs for enterprises across many different industries.

Website: https://bit.ly/396eCaw

The Intelygenz IDC Report: https://bit.ly/3s5tHlA

A.I. Academy: https://bit.ly/38p2yC5

SOURCE Intelygenz

Related Links

http://https://bit.ly/2LvcMIf

