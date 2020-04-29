Intense Engineering Releases High-Speed COVID-19 Sample Prep System - Brings Speed, Safety, and Accuracy to Testing

Currently, nearly all COVID-19 sample tubes are manually processed; this adds unnecessary delays, compromises the health of lab personnel, and increases opportunities for operator error. Fatigue, repetitive motion injuries, and sheer boredom reduce the speed of manual processing. Operators safety is at risk by forcing them to closely handle samples. Manual processing also increases the likelihood of sample transfer errors. The HSP-1000 addresses these critical needs. It accelerates testing – processing 1,000 test sample tubes per hour. Full-automation shields lab operators from exposure to open samples. Precision, robotic liquid handling systems ensure sample transfer integrity.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force notes that the U.S. is not where we want to be with regard to testing capacity for COVID-19. The Harvard Center for Ethics, a bipartisan group of experts in economics, public health, technology, and ethics from across the country, just released Roadmap to Pandemic Resilience, the nation's first comprehensive operational roadmap for mobilizing and reopening the U.S. economy in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. Among the report's top recommendations is the need to deliver at least 5 million tests per day by early June to help ensure a safe social opening. This number will need to increase to 20 million tests per day by mid-summer to fully re-mobilize the economy.

The numbers are daunting. Testing in the U.S. has leveled off at 100,000 tests per day. At that rate it will take over 10 years to test everyone in the U.S. Kent Chase, President/CEO of Intense Engineering, says, "We see these problems all the time. Throwing more people at them isn't safe, effective, or sustainable, especially now. We can help make the testing problems go away – solving these problems is what our company does. What we can't do is prevent the next pandemic. Our country needs to make an investment in its present and future – increase the testing capacity we need now which prepares us for what we'll need later."

