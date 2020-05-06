Intent-based Networking Market value to cross USD 4 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Intent-based Networking Market by Component (Software, Networking Hardware [Routers, Switches, Firewall], Service), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of intent-based networking (IBN) will cross $4 billion by 2026. The increasing demand for network infrastructure management in accordance with business processes and goals is expected to contribute significantly to the market growth.

The adoption of IBN solutions by healthcare institutions is increasing significantly and is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 30% through 2026.

The growing demand for process automation and network infrastructure management across industries will support the intent-based networking market demand. The use of advanced technologies, such as Machine Learning, AI, and Network Orchestration, to manage overall network processes is driving the demand for IBN solutions and services. IBN solutions provide secure optimization and automation of network processes. In addition, it minimizes human interventions, network downtimes, and delivery time by automated configuration capabilities.

The IBN software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 25% from 2020 to 2026. The demand for IBN software solutions across small and medium-sized enterprises has increased exponentially. The growth is attributed to cost benefits, deployment flexibility, and control over network infrastructures. IBN enables efficient network automation by eliminating the need for deploying networking components. In addition, it also provides unified control of components connected separately, helping enterprises to manage network resources effectively.

The cloud-based intent-based networking (IBN) market is expected to grow significantly with a CAGR of over 30% during the forecast timeline. Corporates are adopting cloud-based IBN solutions and services to integrate with cloud infrastructure components. Multi-cloud and hybrid platforms are integrated with APIs and virtualized overlays, leveraging intent-based networking to reduce complexity. However, cloud-based solutions do not work with all public cloud infrastructures, hampering the demand for cloud-based deployment models.

North America held above 55% share of the global intent-based networking market in 2019. The presence of leading IBN solution providers in the region will contribute to market growth. Companies are upgrading their offerings and expanding their customer base. For instance, in May 2019, Apstra launched Data Center Automation 3.0 solution for intent-based data center operations. The solution featured intent-based analytics and VMWare vSphere connectivity capabilities. The product upgrade helped the company to serve multi-domain customers and helped them in reducing CAPEX and OPEX.

