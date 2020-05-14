Intentwise launches a free mobile app, giving users the ability to track Amazon advertising performance anywhere, anytime

With the Intentwise mobile app, advertisers can quickly access critical metrics across multiple accounts, view trends over various time ranges, track the biggest movers at campaign, keyword, or product level, and scan budget pacing charts. The app's Academy section, which has simple, actionable tips for optimizing ads, is continuously refreshed and updated as Amazon makes changes to its platform. Finally, advertisers can initiate account audits directly from the app, activating our customer success team to produce a report of missed opportunities and best practices that can improve the account's performance.

"The Intentwise mobile app is a fantastic tool to get your Amazon advertising performance snapshot. It's intuitive and presents the most important information in an easy-to-consume way," said Keah Kalantari of Friction Labs, an Amazon seller in the outdoor sports category. "I use it to monitor performance and to get a quick sense of what is changing in our account. The advertising ecosystem on Amazon seems to shift every day, and the Intentwise app is a great way to stay on top of it."

"A typical advertiser or agency is juggling many — maybe too many — things at once. Our mission is to make their lives easier. The launch of our mobile app, which helps them quickly and easily track advertising performance, is a big step in that direction," said Raghu Kashyap, co-founder and CTO of Intentwise.

The app is ready for download now from the Google and Apple stores. All a user has to do is connect their Amazon advertising account, and they're ready to go!

For inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Powers

Email: [email protected]

About Intentwise

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Intentwise is an industry-leading Amazon advertising optimization platform. Brands, sellers, and agencies worldwide are partnering with Intentwise to amplify their Amazon advertising effectiveness and drive growth. The Intentwise platform provides impactful recommendations to improve advertising performance and simplifies day-to-day execution via automation.

SOURCE Intentwise

Related Links

www.intentwise.com

