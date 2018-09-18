Intenze Products Inc. Acquires Temporary Restraining Order Against Tattoo Ink Counterfeiters

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international tattoo ink manufacturer Intenze Products, Inc., filed a civil lawsuit (Civil Action no.1:13-cv-08385-GHW) in the U.S. District Court for Southern District of New York against over 90 sellers of counterfeit tattoo inks. The Court recently granted Intenze's request for a temporary restraining order against such counterfeit sellers, which requires that the sellers' financial accounts be frozen and their storefronts shut down.

The lawsuit is part of Intenze's aggressive global anti-counterfeiting campaign; taking action against third-party sellers distributing counterfeit inks on online marketplace websites.

"Protecting the safety of our customers will remain a top priority for Intenze and therefore, we will continue to be vigilant in our pursuit against counterfeiters for which we have zero tolerance," said Mario Barth, President and CEO of Intenze.

To validate authenticity of Intenze inks or report counterfeits, Intenze's customer service can be reached at: www.intenzetattooink.com.

ABOUT Mario Barth:

Mario Barth Enterprises is the premier international tattoo organization with high-end tattoo studios, merchandise and the online supply company, Intenze™. The first OSHA-approved tattoo studios in the nation, Mario Barth's Starlight Tattoos feature Barth's revolutionary Intenze™ inks. CEO, inventor and celebrity tattoo artist Mario Barth has an extraordinary clientele including: Usher, Sylvester Stallone, Lenny Kravitz, Tommy Lee and many others. In addition, Barth is a consultant and practitioner for Hackensack Cosmetic Surgeons for reconstructive micro pigmentation on cancer patients, creating a series of special inks for use in reconstructive surgery to help patients adjust with a more natural dermal appearance after major operations.

SOURCE Intenze

Related Links

http://www.intenzetattooink.com

