Inter Miami CF, Los Angeles FC, Minnesota United And Nashville SC Partner With Captain Morgan For The 2020 Major League Soccer Season

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After becoming an official partner of Major League Soccer (MLS) during the 2019 season, Captain Morgan is taking the pitch in 2020 with a lineup bolstered by new club partners Inter Miami CF, Los Angeles FC, Minnesota United and Nashville Soccer Club. These four new and exciting clubs join existing partners D.C. United, New York City FC, Philadelphia Union and Seattle Sounders FC. With these eight partners representing six playoff clubs from last season – including the 2019 MLS Cup champion – and two clubs making their MLS debut in 2020, there's clearly more fun to be had with Captain Morgan this season.

Captain Morgan will have a presence at Inter Miami CF Stadium, Banc of California Stadium, Allianz Field and Nissan Stadium all season. Additionally, matches presented by Captain Morgan with fun events for attendees over 21 will take place with Minnesota United on April 4th, Los Angeles FC on September 20th and Nashville SC on September 26th and Inter Miami CF at a date to be announced. Limited edition Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum bottles featuring each of the new club partners' colors and crests will be available for purchase later this season – joining the limited-edition bottles of the four existing club partners.

"As we get ready to kick off our first full season with Major League Soccer, we can't believe how fortunate we are to have a group of partner clubs like this," said Christina Choi, DIAGEO Senior Vice President, Rum, Gin & Tequila. "Getting to know all of these passionate supporters across the country in 2019 was incredible, but we know we've only just started to scratch the surface in terms of what we can do together. We're going to reach a whole new level of fun and fan engagement during the 2020 season."

In its first year as the official spiced rum of MLS, Captain Morgan made it clear that it was here for the fans and had one goal in mind: more fun for fans. In addition to on-the-ground activations, social and TV content, the spiced rum brand gave out free tickets to fellow 'Morgans' over the age of 21 to matches like the 2019 All-Star Game and 2019 MLS Cup just for being named Morgan.

For more fun all season long, follow @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram and @CaptainMorganUS on Twitter. Whether you're supporting your club at the stadium, in the pub with friends or at home, always remember to pace yourself, and enjoy Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum responsibly. Captain's orders!

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is the number one selling spiced rum and the third largest spirits brand in the U.S. With the promise that there's more fun to be had, Captain Morgan encourages everyone 21+ to find the fun in each day. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Black Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Cannon Blast, CAPTAIN MORGAN LocoNut, CAPTAIN MORGAN Apple Smash, CAPTAIN MORGAN Watermelon Smash, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut Rum and CAPTAIN MORGAN Grapefruit Rum. For more information, visit www.CaptainMorgan.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About MLS

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer – celebrating its 25th Season in 2020 – features 26 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, in addition to future expansion teams in Austin, St. Louis, Sacramento, and Charlotte. For more information about MLS, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

