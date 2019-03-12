Interactive Display Market Worth $13.8 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Interactive Display Market by Product (Interactive Kiosk, Whiteboard, Table, Video Wall, Monitor), Panel Size (17"–32", 32"–65", 65" and Above), Vertical (Retail & Hospitality, Education, Transportation), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™ , the Interactive Display Market is expected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2024 from USD 9.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for gamification and digital classrooms and growing adoption of interactive displays in retail sector.

Interactive whiteboard to hold the largest share of the interactive display market in 2019. The advent of interactive learning and advancements in teaching methodologies drive the growth of the market for interactive whiteboards

Due to rapid advancements in technology, companies focus on innovation to provide variety and additional features in products. Researchers associated with different companies are focusing on integrating new technologies in conventional interactive white board to make them user-friendly and interactive. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one such technology, which provides huge opportunities for the interactive whiteboard market to grow.

32–65" to hold the largest share of the interactive display market in 2019

Interactive displays with screen sizes between 32 inches and 65 inches are mainly used in the healthcare and hospitality sectors. Besides, these screens are also used in restaurants as menu boards to indicate prices, ingredients, and waiting time of the orders taken from customers, though the market has the highest growth in the healthcare and hospitality sectors. In the healthcare sector, many interactive healthcare smart displays are specially designed for the hospital environment.

North America to hold the largest share of the interactive display market in 2019

North America is the leading region in terms of market size related to interactive display applications. The interactive display market is estimated to grow significantly over the next few years in North America. In the current market scenario, the US dominates the interactive display market in North America. Mexico is expected to rapidly adopt interactive displays in the near future. Therefore, the interactive display market is expected to have potential opportunities in North America.

A few key players operating in the interactive display market are LG Display (South Korea), Sharp (Foxconn) (Japan), Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar) (China), Samsung (South Korea), NEC (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Elo Touch (US), Crystal Display Systems (UK), Horizon Display (US), and ViewSonic (US).

