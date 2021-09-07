Interactive Fitness Market Featuring Axtion Technology LLC, EGYM Inc., among others to contribute to the market growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyle, adoption of fitness-related initiatives by corporates, and product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the growing popularity of other fitness activities and lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries are some of the factors limiting the market's growth in the long run.

Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Interactive Fitness Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Non-residential



Residential

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Axtion Technology LLC, Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC, EGYM Inc., Motion Fitness LLC, Nautilus Inc., Nexersys Corp., Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc., TECHNOGYM Spa, and Tonal Systems Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the interactive fitness market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Interactive Fitness Market size

Interactive Fitness Market trends

Interactive Fitness Market industry analysis

Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist interactive fitness market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the interactive fitness market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the interactive fitness market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive fitness market vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising trend of exergaming

Rising number of fitness centers and health clubs

Adoption of multi-channel retailing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Axtion Technology LLC

Echelon Fitness LLC

eGym GmbH

Interactive Fitness Holdings LLC

Motion Fitness LLC

Nautilus Inc.

Nexersys Corp.

Peloton Interactive Inc.

SMARTfit Inc.

Tonal Systems Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

