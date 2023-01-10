Interactive flat panels market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

Jan 10, 2023, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global interactive flat panels market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,069.01 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.69% during the forecast period. North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period.
Global interactive flat panels market- Five forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- The threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Rivalry
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of Substitutes
Global interactive flat panels market - Parent market analysis
Technavio categorizes the global interactive flat panels market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market within the global electrical equipment market. The parent market, the global electrical components and equipment market, covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment.
Global interactive flat panels market– Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Global interactive flat panels market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (education sector and corporate sector), and display type (plasma and LCD flat panels, interactive UHD/4k flat panels, and HD flat panels).
- The education segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Since interactive displays are the perfect instrument for delivering knowledge interactively in the e-learning environment, e-learning is becoming more and more popular across the globe in the education sector. This improves communication between students and teachers and raises the standard of instruction in schools. Such factors will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Geography overview
By geography, the global interactive flat panels market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global interactive flat panels market.
- North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Students and instructors in the K–12 education system in North America are aware of active learning strategies and are skilled at using and working with them. Learning management systems (LMS) and classroom management systems are in high demand due to the popularity of active learning strategies like gamification and video tutorials (CMS). These computerized tools support teachers in creating a cooperative learning environment in the classroom. They can also be used to keep an eye on the students' progress. The above factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.
Global interactive flat panels market– Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The growth of e-learning is one of the key drivers supporting the global interactive flat panels market growth.
- The content for e-learning can be created using a variety of sources, including libraries, journals, publishing companies, content developers, and open-source models, according to the e-learning delivery model. The creation of software platforms and content management solutions comes after the creation of content.
- Content development firms in the education industry see tremendous opportunities in the e-learning market due to a growth in demand from a higher number of schools and universities that use the services of content developers. Such growth in e-learning will increase the demand for the market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
- The increased adoption of gamification is one of the key factors for the global interactive flat panels market growth.
- The use of gamification content by teachers to manage a classroom has become widespread in the primary and secondary education sectors. Since it offers engaging sessions and a fun learning environment for the students, the idea of gamification is essential for collaborative learning. Vendors are therefore placing more and more emphasis on the incorporation of gamification in classroom management system solutions.
- Furthermore, the increasing demand for active learning techniques in schools and the implementation of multi-touch technology in education will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- The high cost of the panels is one of the factors hindering the global interactive flat panels market growth.
- To create a system with end-user requirements in mind, it is vital to consider the technical parameters of an interactive flat screen. These and other reasons raise the price of panels which restrains market expansion.
- The use of software that facilitates the development of engaging lessons using mathematical equations, problem-solving, scientific experiments, and reading activities is on the rise. Even if the costs decline during the forecasted period, they will still account for a sizeable portion of schools' investment budgets.
What are the key data covered in this interactive flat panels market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the interactive flat panels market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the interactive flat panels market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the interactive flat panels market across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Interactive interactive flat panels market vendors
Customization purview
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Display Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global interactive flat panels market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global interactive flat panels market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Display type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Display type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Education sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Education sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Education sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Education sector - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Education sector - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Corporate sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Corporate sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Corporate sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Corporate sector - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Corporate sector - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Display Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Display Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Display Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Display Type
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Display Type
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Display Type
- 7.3 Plasma and LCD flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Plasma and LCD flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Plasma and LCD flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Plasma and LCD flat panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Plasma and LCD flat panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Interactive UHD/4K flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Interactive UHD/4K flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Interactive UHD/4K flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Interactive UHD/4K flat panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Interactive UHD/4K flat panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 HD flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on HD flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on HD flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on HD flat panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on HD flat panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Display Type
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Display Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Accuview Inc
- Exhibit 112: Accuview Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Accuview Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Accuview Inc - Key offerings
- 12.4 BenQ Corp.
- Exhibit 115: BenQ Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: BenQ Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: BenQ Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Boxlight Corp
- Exhibit 118: Boxlight Corp - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Boxlight Corp - Business segments
- Exhibit 120: Boxlight Corp - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Boxlight Corp - Segment focus
- 12.6 Elo Touch Solutions Inc.
- Exhibit 122: Elo Touch Solutions Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Elo Touch Solutions Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Elo Touch Solutions Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital
- Exhibit 125: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital - Key offerings
- 12.8 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 128: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 131: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 133: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 12.10 LG Electronics Inc.
- Exhibit 138: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 141: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 NEC Corp.
- Exhibit 143: NEC Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: NEC Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: NEC Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 146: NEC Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: NEC Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 148: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 150: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 151: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Planar Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 153: Planar Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Planar Systems Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: Planar Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Promethean Ltd.
- Exhibit 156: Promethean Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Promethean Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: Promethean Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 159: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 162: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Sharp Corp.
- Exhibit 164: Sharp Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Sharp Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 166: Sharp Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 167: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.17 ViewSonic Corp.
- Exhibit 169: ViewSonic Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 170: ViewSonic Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 171: ViewSonic Corp. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 175: Research methodology
- Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 177: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations
