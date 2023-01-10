Interactive flat panels market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global interactive flat panels market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,069.01 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.69% during the forecast period. North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interactive Flat Panels Market 2023-2027

Global interactive flat panels market- Five forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global interactive flat panels market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global interactive flat panels market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market within the global electrical equipment market. The parent market, the global electrical components and equipment market, covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment.

Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!

Global interactive flat panels market– Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global interactive flat panels market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (education sector and corporate sector), and display type (plasma and LCD flat panels, interactive UHD/4k flat panels, and HD flat panels).

The education segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Since interactive displays are the perfect instrument for delivering knowledge interactively in the e-learning environment, e-learning is becoming more and more popular across the globe in the education sector. This improves communication between students and teachers and raises the standard of instruction in schools. Such factors will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global interactive flat panels market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global interactive flat panels market.

North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Students and instructors in the K–12 education system in North America are aware of active learning strategies and are skilled at using and working with them. Learning management systems (LMS) and classroom management systems are in high demand due to the popularity of active learning strategies like gamification and video tutorials (CMS). These computerized tools support teachers in creating a cooperative learning environment in the classroom. They can also be used to keep an eye on the students' progress. The above factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global interactive flat panels market– Market dynamics



Key factor driving market growth



The growth of e-learning is one of the key drivers supporting the global interactive flat panels market growth.

The content for e-learning can be created using a variety of sources, including libraries, journals, publishing companies, content developers, and open-source models, according to the e-learning delivery model. The creation of software platforms and content management solutions comes after the creation of content.

Content development firms in the education industry see tremendous opportunities in the e-learning market due to a growth in demand from a higher number of schools and universities that use the services of content developers. Such growth in e-learning will increase the demand for the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increased adoption of gamification is one of the key factors for the global interactive flat panels market growth.

The use of gamification content by teachers to manage a classroom has become widespread in the primary and secondary education sectors. Since it offers engaging sessions and a fun learning environment for the students, the idea of gamification is essential for collaborative learning. Vendors are therefore placing more and more emphasis on the incorporation of gamification in classroom management system solutions.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for active learning techniques in schools and the implementation of multi-touch technology in education will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost of the panels is one of the factors hindering the global interactive flat panels market growth.

To create a system with end-user requirements in mind, it is vital to consider the technical parameters of an interactive flat screen. These and other reasons raise the price of panels which restrains market expansion.

The use of software that facilitates the development of engaging lessons using mathematical equations, problem-solving, scientific experiments, and reading activities is on the rise. Even if the costs decline during the forecasted period, they will still account for a sizeable portion of schools' investment budgets.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report !

What are the key data covered in this interactive flat panels market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the interactive flat panels market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the interactive flat panels market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the interactive flat panels market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Interactive interactive flat panels market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Smart City Market by Application, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The smart city market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.53% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 288.7 billion. The increase in IT consolidation and modernization are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of upgrading smart grids may impede the market growth.

Docking Station Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The docking station market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 917.16 million. The increasing demand for docking stations for material handling is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the slow growth of the PC segment may impede the market growth.

Interactive Flat Panels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9069.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.04 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Baanto International Ltd., BenQ Corp., Boxlight Corp, Crystal Display Systems Ltd., Elo Touch Solutions Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital, Hitachi Ltd., Horizon Display Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Promethean Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SMART Technologies ULC, ViewSonic Corp., Wishtel Private Ltd., and Accuview Inc Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Display Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global interactive flat panels market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global interactive flat panels market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Display type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Display type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Education sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Education sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Education sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Education sector - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Education sector - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Corporate sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Corporate sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Corporate sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Corporate sector - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Corporate sector - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Display Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Display Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Display Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Display Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Display Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Display Type

7.3 Plasma and LCD flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Plasma and LCD flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Plasma and LCD flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Plasma and LCD flat panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Plasma and LCD flat panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Interactive UHD/ 4K flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 51: Chart on Interactive UHD/ 4K flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Data Table on Interactive UHD/ 4K flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 53: Chart on Interactive UHD/ 4K flat panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

flat panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 54: Data Table on Interactive UHD/ 4K flat panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 HD flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on HD flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on HD flat panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on HD flat panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on HD flat panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Display Type

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Display Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accuview Inc

Exhibit 112: Accuview Inc - Overview



Exhibit 113: Accuview Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Accuview Inc - Key offerings

12.4 BenQ Corp.

Exhibit 115: BenQ Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: BenQ Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: BenQ Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Boxlight Corp

Exhibit 118: Boxlight Corp - Overview



Exhibit 119: Boxlight Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Boxlight Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Boxlight Corp - Segment focus

12.6 Elo Touch Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 122: Elo Touch Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Elo Touch Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Elo Touch Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital

Exhibit 125: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital - Overview



Exhibit 126: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital - Key offerings

12.8 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 133: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 134: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 136: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.10 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 138: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 143: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 146: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 148: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Planar Systems Inc.

Exhibit 153: Planar Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Planar Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Planar Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Promethean Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Promethean Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Promethean Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Promethean Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Sharp Corp.

Exhibit 164: Sharp Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Sharp Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Sharp Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 ViewSonic Corp.

Exhibit 169: ViewSonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 170: ViewSonic Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: ViewSonic Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio