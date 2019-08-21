Interactive Insights Acquires CDP and Recommendation Technology Company Predictive Solutions to Extend its Lead in Inference-Based Loyalty and Rewards

SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Insights, an inference-driven loyalty and reward service, today announced it acquired Predictive Solutions, Inc. (PSI) for an undisclosed amount. PSI is a Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Recommendation Technology in the DirectTV space and has gained traction with large Fortune 500 companies over the last 10 years. The acquisition brings PSI's entire team to i2, which itself is growing at a rapid pace. The CDP and Recommendation background in PSI's team builds on i2's strong expertise in loyalty and rewards to create deeper connections between customers and merchants.

Today, i2 also announced the release of its product, ContextLink™ . The platform is the first of its kind, giving merchants, affiliates and 3rd-party loyalty/reward programs the ability to deliver personalization-driven offers, rewards and surveys, in network, and at the Point of Sale. The technology leverages relational context, time series, and events to infer customer intent. With the acquisition, i2 will have 5 employees in its Seattle headquarters. The company plans to continue its aggressive acquisition strategy around data, insights, and technology companies that complement their mission, culture and tech.

The new acquired team includes Founder/CEO Keith Pool , Head of Data Architecture and Implementation, who previously worked at Lucid Commerce, Qualcomm, and Hewlett Packard. And contractor, Jeremy Hyra , Head of Accounts and Business Development who previously worked at Lucid Commerce, AvenueA (previously aQuantive) and Metalfo (acquired by Checkpoint Software).

i2 is setting out to redefine the $1.6 Trillion problem that businesses have with generalized segmentation of loyalty and rewards. And, most importantly, help companies save money by getting the right offers and rewards to the right customers.

"Truly personalizing loyalty and rewards, inside network, is a huge problem...if the wrong offer is sent, it can be extremely costly to the business..." says Geoff McDonald , CEO of i2. "PSI's deep expertise in CDP, data analysis, and thru-put was very attractive to us. By combining both companies we now have the end-to-end solution to deliver inference-driven opportunities to merchants."

"I'm excited that the talented team at PSI will be joining forces with the amazing group of loyalty and rewards leaders at i2," said Keith Pool, CEO of PSI. "Together we will use deep expertise across loyalty and reward programs (including DirectTV), inside merchants networks, giving them the ability to message, survey, and personalize offers that will create a significant, global business based in Seattle."

About Interactive Insights

i2's platform, ContextLink™, delivers personalized-driven offers, rewards and surveys at the Point of Sale within their loyalty and reward programs - enabling companies to conveniently make person-to-person connections. Its digital service uses the latest technology to eliminate the 2nd/3rd party app usages, extra time and fees typical of the traditional loyalty and reward programs. i2 is authorized to operate in 50 states and sends millions of requests to millions of people each month.

i2's board consists of Neal Bernstein (Senior Director, Strategy, Partnerships & Operations at Microsoft), Cliff Monlux (Managing Partner at Ramp Equity) and Geoff McDonald (CEO and Co-Founder).

The Board of Advisors includes Stephen Lawler (Previous CTO of Bing Maps and VP of Direct Traffic at Amazon), Erik Jorgenson (Previous CVP of online services at Microsoft), and Darren Koch (CPO of Ariba and SAP Business Network), to name a few.

