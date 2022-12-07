Interactive Kiosk Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 49.9 Billion by End of 2031, TMR Research

The emerging trend of digital payments and cashless transactions results in high demand for interactive kiosk tools

Rise in use of interactive kiosks in numerous end-use industries escalates its demand on a global scale

WILMINGTOM, Del., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the interactive kiosk market research report published by Transparency Market Research, the global market was valued at US$ 28.4 Bn in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

An interactive kiosk is a computer set up in a public space that offers users an easy way of interacting with digital information and content. Demand for interactive kiosks is rising globally due to their expanding use in a variety of end-use industries for a range of purposes, such as check-in tickets, patient interaction, advertisements, parking, and electronic product charging. These factors are predicted to drive the market during the forecast period, 2022-2031.

Rapid evolution and upgrade of technologies that offer improved visual representation across a wide range of industries, such as education, sports & entertainment, and transportation, is driving the growth of the interactive kiosk market. Interactive kiosks enable businesses to simultaneously distribute multimedia content across many branches and locations. Real-time updates, remote management, and other features improve the system's efficacy. This factor is likely to have a significant impact on the development of the global market as interactive kiosks are technological interfaces that enable users to use a service independently without assistance from a service provider.

Interactive Kiosk Market: Growth Drivers

The pandemic has influenced consumer perceptions about cashless payments. Governments in developing nations across the globe are implementing digital payments, which enable cashless transactions from any location in the world. The market size for interactive kiosks is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period as a result of these important aspects.

Payment practices have changed as a consequence of the rapid application of cutting-edge technology such as interactive kiosks, and real-time payment acceptance. Transition from traditional retail to online commerce and the sophistication of banking applications have proved to be game changers for the global interactive kiosk industry.

Customers can directly discover everything they need and compare prices with the aid of kiosks. They can also get access to the list of registered products and review specific product information without human intervention. Besides, the kiosks help customers to select a product or service, view it on a screen, and then confirm the order. Interactive kiosks provide an enhanced consumer experience and this important factor ultimately boosts sales.

Key Findings of Global Interactive Kiosk Industry

The automated teller machine (ATM) segment commands the largest share of the market in terms of product type. ATMs provide convenience to customers and continuously support a variety of financial services digitally which has proved to be crucial for the interactive kiosk industry growth.

Many businesses in the retail and food & beverage industries are increasingly introducing vending kiosks in an effort to improve the shopping experience. Interactive vending machines accept cash or payment tokens before dispensing goods. They dispense products such as packaged foods and beverages, medicines, and other commodities most frequently.

In terms of category, floor-standing kiosks are the industry leader based on convenience in mounting. These kiosks are available in a variety of sizes and shapes. Furthermore, the usage of wall-mounted interactive kiosks is gaining momentum worldwide due to a lack of space. Interactive kiosks of all sizes, including countertops, table-mounted, outdoor, and other varieties, fall under this category. Rising popularity of these products has opened new growth avenues for the global interactive kiosk business.

Global Interactive Kiosk: Regional Assessment

Asia Pacific dominates the global market for interactive kiosks due to the expansion of organized financial services in this region. The market in North America is projected to grow during the course of the forecast period, attributed to the rising preference for digital payments in the region.

Global Interactive Kiosk: Key Players

Leading players operating in the global market are:

KIOSK Information Systems

Peerless Industries, Inc.

NCR Corporation

Olea Kiosks

Meridian Kiosks,

DynaTouch Corporation

Global Interactive Kiosk Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)

Self-checkout Kiosks

Self-service Kiosks

Vending Kiosks

Others (Information Kiosk, Ticketing Kiosk, etc.)

By Category

Indoor

Outdoor

Mounting Type

Floor Standing

Wall Mount

Others (Countertop, Table Mount, etc.)

By End-use

Retail & Hospitality

Financial Services

Healthcare

Others (Media, Communication & Entertainment, Government, etc.)

Distribution Channels

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



France



Germany



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

