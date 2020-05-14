Interactive Print Company MediaBlink Pivots Production Efforts to Provide Face Shields to Those in Need
May 14, 2020, 14:35 ET
NEW ORLEANS, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- /MediaBlink/ - Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, New Orleans-based company MediaBlink responded quickly by re-purposing their in-house production facilities to manufacture face shields, donating to workers on the front lines in need of personal protective equipment (PPE). After receiving incredibly positive feedback from medical professionals, they began offering their face shields for sale to the public. Since prioritizing this initiative, MediaBlink is now a leading manufacturer of face shields in the US, approved by professionals and made for families.
To purchase a face shield for you and your loved ones, visit:
https://www.faceshield.com/shop/
"We just wanted to help everyone," says Benny Burst, Co-Founder of MediaBlink and originator of FaceShield.com. "As we reopen our businesses and return to work, everyone will need protection. We wanted to do our part to support the global community."
When COVID-19 struck and essential workers had no protection, MediaBlink went to work manufacturing thousands of face shields for frontline workers. Now, MediaBlink face shields are in high demand from countless industries across the nation. Receiving consistent order requests from medical professionals, large organizations and families, the company is now working two shifts and producing over 5,000 face shields each day.
"People just love them, because they are lightweight and you can still show your smile," says Burst. "With constant improvements based on the feedback we receive from healthcare workers, we became a leader in this space. It just happened like that."
The MediaBlink face shield consists of a laminate protective lens, polypro webbing head strap, comfort padded neoprene forehead band, and is bound by a water-resistant binding tape. The lens is PET and globally recognized as a safe, lightweight, and flexible material that is also 100% recyclable. The face shield is designed to protect the eyes, nose and mouth, while allowing the wearer to communicate easily with others since the entire face is visible.
For larger quantities and bulk orders, visit https://www.faceshields.com/
ABOUT MediaBlink:
MediaBlink™ (https://www.mediablink.com/) is a leading interactive print, digital marketing and data solutions company offering comprehensive omni-channel solutions that are adaptable for strategic marketers and engaged consumers. Headquartered in greater New Orleans, Louisiana, and complemented by a satellite location in Detroit, Michigan, MediaBlink is focused on Reshaping the World of Media™.
Media Contact:
Joshua Taylor
joshua.taylor (at) mediablink.com
Phone (883) 30-BLINK
www.mediablink.com
SOURCE MediaBlink
Share this article