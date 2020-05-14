Interactive Print Company MediaBlink Pivots Production Efforts to Provide Face Shields to Those in Need

"We just wanted to help everyone," says Benny Burst, Co-Founder of MediaBlink and originator of FaceShield.com. "As we reopen our businesses and return to work, everyone will need protection. We wanted to do our part to support the global community."

When COVID-19 struck and essential workers had no protection, MediaBlink went to work manufacturing thousands of face shields for frontline workers. Now, MediaBlink face shields are in high demand from countless industries across the nation. Receiving consistent order requests from medical professionals, large organizations and families, the company is now working two shifts and producing over 5,000 face shields each day.

"People just love them, because they are lightweight and you can still show your smile," says Burst. "With constant improvements based on the feedback we receive from healthcare workers, we became a leader in this space. It just happened like that."

The MediaBlink face shield consists of a laminate protective lens, polypro webbing head strap, comfort padded neoprene forehead band, and is bound by a water-resistant binding tape. The lens is PET and globally recognized as a safe, lightweight, and flexible material that is also 100% recyclable. The face shield is designed to protect the eyes, nose and mouth, while allowing the wearer to communicate easily with others since the entire face is visible.

For larger quantities and bulk orders, visit https://www.faceshields.com/

ABOUT MediaBlink:

MediaBlink™ (https://www.mediablink.com/) is a leading interactive print, digital marketing and data solutions company offering comprehensive omni-channel solutions that are adaptable for strategic marketers and engaged consumers. Headquartered in greater New Orleans, Louisiana, and complemented by a satellite location in Detroit, Michigan, MediaBlink is focused on Reshaping the World of Media™.

Media Contact:

Joshua Taylor

joshua.taylor (at) mediablink.com

Phone (883) 30-BLINK

www.mediablink.com

SOURCE MediaBlink

Related Links

https://www.mediablink.com

