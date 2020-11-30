Interbuild™ Launches Genuine Teak Counter and Tabletops

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interbuild Distribution (US) LLC. is pleased to announce the introduction of genuine TEAK panels to the US and Canadian Market. These high quality, beautiful panels are ideal for use as countertops, island tops and table tops in kitchens, restaurants, cafes and bars, and can even be used in outdoor applications.

These Teak panels are made from genuine Tectona Grandis grown in FSC certified plantations with full legal documentation from harvesting to transport of logs to panel production. This is the same species as the famous Burmese Teak.

Teak Countertop Teak Fingerjoint Panel

The characteristics of these INTERBUILD panels giving them the highly attractive appearance are:

Wide (average width 3.5'') planks without any joints on the lengths producing a countertop that is 86.6" (2.2 meters) long.

Natural cracks in planks and knots allowed and filled with black putty

Live edges on front long side for a countertop and both long sides for a tabletop / kitchen island top

Oiled with INTERBUILD's clear Hardwax ™ Oil, tested and approved for contact with foodstuff and with ZERO % VOC's ( V olatile O rganic C ompound)

Available in standard countertop and island top sizes

"We are enthusiastic about the future with this fantastic appeal of Teak as countertops in North America," says Bob Merrill, CEO of Interbuild Distribution (US) LLC. This is a part of a worldwide launch of these product by INTERBUILD's other Distribution companies in Canada, Europe, Australia and Turkey. Previously, Teak Panels had not been readily available, "but we are about to change that," Bob added.

"These attractive Teak panels will complement our existing wide range of countertops and tabletops and will further enhance our position as the leading hardwood countertop provider in North America," adds Scott Feste, Customer Relation manager at INTERBUILD.

INTERBUILD Countertops and other panel products are available on HomeDepot.com. Search INTERBUILD on www.homedepot.com to see the many varieties offered, ready for quick home delivery.

About INTERBUILD™

INTERBUILD™ is one of the largest providers of solid Hardwood countertops and panels in the world, distributing products throughout Europe, Asia and North America. The company serves customers in North America with large inventories of panel products in 5 strategically located warehouses. It has taken both the Canadian and US kitchen and bath industry by storm, offering an affordable and beautiful alternative to stone and laminate tops.

More information about INTERBUILD, please visit www.interbuild.eu

Contact

To know more about the launch please contact

Interbuild Distribution (US) LLC, CEO

Bob Merrill

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 630-215-9252

SOURCE Interbuild Distribution (US) LLC