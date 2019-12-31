interCaribbean Airways Announces New Punta Cana to Tortola Service

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- interCaribbean Airways is pleased to announce all new service to connect Punta Cana with Tortola. The new service is set to begin in January 2020. Nonstop service will be operated on our EMB120 aircraft.

Adding the Tortola to Punta Cana route connects Tortola to The Caribbean's most served airport connecting more of Europe, USA, Central and South America than any other airport in the region. Today Punta Cana represents approx. 67% of all arrivals into the Dominican Republic. With a USA Preclear facility set to come online, a journey from Tortola via Punta Cana to numerous other cities in the USA, makes this the most convenient gateway to return back into the USA as a domestic arrival experience.

Schedule









FLT No From To Days DEP ARR JY414 Tortola Punta Cana Wed, Sat 12:00 13:10 JY415 Punta Cana Tortola Wed, Sat 13:40 14:50

Adding Tortola to Punta mean interCaribbean serves more nonstop cities before connecting city opportunities than any airline. With Punta Cana this is eight nonstop cities going to ten cities with service to be launched in early 2020.

interCaribbean has been serving Tortola for the last 4 years, increasing year on year its service to more cities and frequencies to the most important destinations to connect to Tortola.

The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board is very pleased with the addition of Punta Cana to interCaribbean' BVI schedule. We have been advocating and assiduously pushing for the addition of this flight for several years, given the substantial global air capacity into Punta Cana and the opportunity to develop this as another alternate route for getting to the BVI. We have great hope for the new opportunities that this brings to BVI as we open more gateways to our islands

About interCaribbean

interCaribbean operates 30 seat EMB 120, 19 seat Twin Otter and 50 seat ERJ145 jet aircraft. Our flights connect The Turks & Caicos, Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Cuba, the US Virgin Islands, Dominica, St Lucia and Sint Maarten. Domestic flights are offered within the Turks & Caicos Islands and Jamaica.

