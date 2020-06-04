Intercept Music, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Sanwire Corp, Gets Spotlight in Latin Market With New Ambassador and Music Pro, Chino Moreno

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the recently announced partnership with Sounds of Havana and its catalog of more than 8,000 Cuban songs, Intercept Music, Inc. ("Intercept"), wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, ("Sanwire" or "the Company") ( OTC: SNWR ) further extends its position in the Latin music market by enlisting Alfredo "Chino" Moreno as Intercept's latest brand ambassador and Music Pro.

Intercept sees a sizable revenue growth in the Latin market music genre and is committed to pursue the market aggressively by partnering and recruiting seasoned talent and well-known icons and brands. Currently, Latin music accounts for nearly 10% of all music sales in the U.S. and is growing at a rate in excess of 25% per year. In 2019, the growth in Latin music outpaced the overall growth in the music market . The Latin market is one of the most underserved genres of music, and provides a great growth opportunity for Intercept.

A musician, promotions executive, producer, journalist, and entrepreneur, Mr. Moreno is a popular and respected figure across the Latin world, and gives Intercept immediate credibility in the fast-growing Latin music market. A Costa Rican native, Mr. Moreno is an acclaimed entertainer and cultural figure in music, television and radio throughout Latin America. He first came to prominence in his teenage years as a musician, ultimately performing in the largest venues and most important concerts in the country. He became the first promotions executive in Costa Rica, working with global labels including Warner/Electra/Atlantic, RCA, Hispavox, and Novola. He has been a judge and MC on televised contests including Miss Costa Rica, "Idol Maker," "A Star is Born," and many more. Mr. Moreno also serves as the music critic for newspaper La Nación, and as an advisor to a portfolio of important radio stations in Central America. Creatively, he has discovered and produced countless successful acts, including La Banda, the artist behind the best-selling Latin album of all time.

As an Intercept brand ambassador, Mr. Moreno joins an elite cohort of music industry experts, including performers, producers, promotions executives and others, who advocate Intercept's music marketing, promotion and distribution platform to their networks. Collectively, Intercept Music brand ambassadors have garnered more than 100 Grammys, American Music Awards and many other industry recognitions, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars in album sales.

Starting in the third quarter of 2020, independent artists will be able to book one-on-one music and career coaching sessions directly with Mr. Moreno via the Intercept Music website. Until now, it was virtually impossible for independent artists to gain access to industry professionals of the caliber of Intercept's Music Pros.These Music Pros are available to Intercept Music artists by invitation only on a shared-revenue model.

"Chino Moreno has a public profile in Latin America that almost defies comprehension," said Tod Turner, President of Intercept Music. "Maybe if you rolled together Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamarr, David Geffen and Ryan Secrest, you'd get 80% of Chino's importance in the Latin world. We are serious about taking on the Latin market, and to have his stamp of approval shows everyone in this realm that we mean business."

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (Saas) model, Intercept's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, Google Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com .

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation ( OTC: SNWR ), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com .

