Intercept Music, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, Expands Partnership with Reggae Music Influencer, Mr. Tanto Irie

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercept Music, Inc. ("Intercept"), a SaaS entertainment-technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation ("Sanwire" or "Company") (OTC Pink: SNWR), has expanded the role of current brand ambassador Tanto Irie to include personalized coaching services as a Music Pro. Mr. Irie is a renowned figure within the reggae music community, and as an Intercept Music Pro, he presents a significant revenue opportunity among the up-and-coming artists in the genre who are core to Intercept's model.



Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the International Reggae & World Music Awards, Mr. Irie is a prolific producer and internationally syndicated, on-air host focused on reggae and tropical music. He first emerged as a radio DJ in the early 1980s and was instrumental in breaking or promoting the careers of such acts as the Marley Brothers, Shaggy, Beenie Man, Sanchez, and many, many more.

He is the founder of Reggae Runnins, a diverse entertainment company offering services including live on-air studio and remote broadcasts, concert and festival bookings, and producing and promoting reggae artists. He stays intimately connected with emerging and established artists as the host of the Reggae Runnins radio program, carried by Cox Radio and originating as the #1 show on Florida's #1 urban station, HOT105 FM. As a brand ambassador, he has already brought a meaningful number of independent artists to the Intercept Music roster.



Starting in the third quarter of 2020, the hundreds of artists who reach out to Mr. Irie annually will be able to book one-on-one music and career coaching sessions with him, directly on the Intercept Music website. Until now, it was virtually impossible for independent artists to gain access to industry professionals of the caliber of Intercept's Music Pros. These music experts, artists and influencers have amassed a collective 100-plus Grammy Awards and other industry recognitions, and generated more than $500 million in album sales. Music Pros are available to the entire Intercept Music roster of artists for individualized coaching sessions, as on optional add-on service.



"In the tight world of reggae and tropical music, Mr. Tanto Irie's influence can make the difference between a mega-hit and a dud. He's the definition of credibility in the reggae world and we are fortunate to have that reputation now reflecting on us," said Tod Turner, President of Intercept Music. "With his guidance and our promotion and marketing systems, independent artists have a solid recipe for success in pursuing their music careers."



About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company with an online platform dedicated to helping millions of global independent artists effectively promote their music and distribute it worldwide to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, Intercept's upgraded ambassador program also enables artists to accelerate their careers with individualized coaching sessions, which can be booked directly on the website.



With the soul of an artist, Intercept sells and markets its product offerings thru Software as a Service ("SaaS") model. There are currently an estimated 12 million independent artists (i.e., those not signed to major labels) worldwide, and independent music is the fastest-growing sector by revenue in the music industry. The independent music market generated $1.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow 32% in 2020 to $2.1 billion, accounting for up to 10% of the global music industry. Intercept's software platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of distribution, marketing and expert coaching, empowering artists to connect with new audiences, measure their results and distribute and monetize their music like never before. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.



About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC Pink: SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.



Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial positions, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the OTC Markets, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

