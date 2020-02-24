InterClean Equipment Acquires Modern Wash Systems and Solutions

YPSILANTI, Mich., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InterClean Equipment, one of the leading and most innovative wash systems and water recycling pioneers in the world, today announced the acquisition of Modern Wash Systems and Solutions, Polson, Montana, a leading specialty manufacturer of automatic wash machines for the interior of transportation trailers and containers.

This strategic acquisition adds a new product capability for InterClean and addresses current FDA legislation requiring food transporters to regularly clean and sanitize their trailers. This new line also augments the existing cleaning and anti-corrosion solution portfolio that InterClean currently offers for the transportation industry.

"The Modern Wash system is a natural expansion of our existing InterClean product lineup," said Greg Harvey, CEO, InterClean. "Its automated reporting system ensures commercial fleets are always clean, sanitized and in compliance with current government rules and regulations. This will greatly minimize operator inconvenience and costs associated with compliance, thus improving our customers' bottom line."

The acquisition also continues InterClean's strategy to offer a diversified line of wash equipment for heavy duty vehicle cleaning and will enable the company to offer Modern Wash products to a greatly expanded customer base through its sales and distribution network.

Automated Wash System Makes Compliance Easier

The interior trailer wash system available through InterClean has been adopted by many prominent food processing and transportation companies throughout the U.S. Customizable to meet site-specific needs, the system can be installed on a dock or on a self-contained, moveable stand allowing it to wash the interior of trailers or containers.

The machine can also be equipped with an auto-start feature to eliminate the need for an operator. Simply back the trailer up to the loading dock and the machine will launch automatically. The rinse and sanitizing cycles can be completed in as little as two minutes for a typical trailer.

Click here to learn more about InterClean's Interior Trailer Automated Wash System.

About InterClean Equipment, LLC

InterClean Equipment, established in 1985, is headquartered in Ypsilanti, Michigan, approximately 35 miles southwest of Detroit. InterClean has more than 30 years of history designing, manufacturing, and commissioning heavy duty bus, truck and train washing systems for transit, municipal, commercial fleet markets, food processing, as well as other, more specialized products for markets such as mining, aerospace, and military/defense.

