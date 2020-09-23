Intercom Selected as the Conversational Marketing Innovation Winner in 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercom, the Conversational Relationship Platform that helps businesses build better customer relationships, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Conversational Marketing Innovation" award in the third annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Intercom's Conversational Marketing solution helps sales and marketing teams proactively engage website visitors, capture and convert high quality leads into paying customers and reduce the time between intent to purchase. Its industry-leading Business Messenger targets website visitors and chats with them at the exact moment of intent with proactive, targeted and personalized messaging, while intelligent bots help automate repetitive tasks, like qualifying leads, sending invoices and scheduling sales meetings. Out-of-the-box reporting also lets businesses clearly track revenue generated by Intercom.

Intercom's robust management tools customize every part of a team's workflow, including routing priority leads or conversations based on company tier. The easy-to-use bot builder lets customers create custom bot flows that automatically greet website visitors and funnel them to the right place, whether that's to complete a purchase, talk to sales or get support. Intercom's rich customer data platform arms sales and marketing teams with the information they need to have effective conversations, close more deals and drive growth. With 250+ apps from partners like Slack, Stripe and Salesforce, Intercom seamlessly integrates with a company's entire tech stack to maximize the customer experience, automatically keep data in sync and increase team efficiency.

"The primary way that businesses connect and build relationships with customers is evolving toward conversational, messenger-based experiences," said Shane Murphy-Reuter, SVP of Marketing at Intercom. "Great experiences play an increasingly pivotal role in catching customers' attention and differentiating businesses from competitors. Our conversational marketing solution empowers businesses to connect with website visitors in real time to add a personal touch to a visitor's experience, increase conversions and accelerate sales."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"The majority of consumers now expect some sort of messaging experience in their customer journey, and Intercom is providing a true customer experience breakthrough as the only tool that supports a comprehensive messaging experience throughout the entire customer lifecycle, delivering outstanding conversational marketing, engagement and support," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "We are thrilled to be able to recognize Intercom this year with our 'Conversational Marketing Innovation' award and we extend our congratulations to the entire Intercom team on their well-deserved MarTech Breakthrough Award."

About Intercom

Intercom is a Conversational Relationship Platform (CRP) that helps businesses build better customer relationships through personalized, messenger-based experiences. It's the only platform that delivers conversational experiences across the customer journey, with solutions for Conversational Marketing, Conversational Customer Engagement and Conversational Support.

Intercom is bringing a messenger-first experience to all business-to-customer communication, powering 500 million conversations per month and connecting 4 billion unique end users worldwide across its more than 30,000 paying customers, including Facebook, Amazon and Lyft.

The company was founded in 2011 in San Francisco by Eoghan McCabe, Des Traynor, Ciaran Lee and David Barrett, with the mission to make internet business personal. Intercom was valued at $1.275 billion in 2018 and has secured $241 million in funding from investors including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

