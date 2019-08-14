LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few years, the tech industry has seen the rise of reinforcement learning on the landscape of artificial intelligence. On June 18-20, the AI Intercon Technology conference was held in Las Vegas, Nevada, covering a broad range of technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, Data Science, Deep Learning, Blockchain, Edge Computing, Fog Computing, and Cloud Computing, where Intercon organizers presented awards to the Top 50 Technology leaders in several technology categories.

The Award Event

Dr. Ganapathi Pulipaka was a recipient of the Top 50 Technology Leader awards for recognition of his contribution to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science; for the past five years on Twitter as a machine learning and data science influencer; as a contributor to thought leadership and of project implementation articles on Medium, Data Driven Investor, LinkedIn, GitHub; as a best-selling author of two books on Amazon - "The Future of Data Science and Parallel Computing: A Road to Technological Singularity," published on June 29, 2018, and "Big Data Appliances for In-Memory Computing: A Real-World Research Guide for Corporations to Tame and Wrangle Their Data," published Dec. 8, 2015 - and other eBooks that have reached all-time high rankings from the world's largest book ratings authority (featured on Forbes), BookAuthority; and also for writing another 400 research papers as part of academic research programs for PostDoc and PhD.

Executive Summary from Dr. GP's Speech

At the Intercon conference, Dr. GP gave a motivational keynote speech on Deep Reinforcement Learning and the landscape of machine learning and artificial intelligence that inspired the audience. He noted that the MIT Technology Review has downloaded 16,625 research papers from arxiv that are publicly available under the computer science and artificial intelligence section through November 2018. Through natural language processing techniques on the abstracts, the words "constraint," "theory," "rule," "logic," "program," "learning," "network," "data," "task," and "performance" have been evaluated to find the reinforcement learning boom in recent times. Dr. GP said trends have shown the rise of traditional neural networks in the 1950s and 1960s, symbolic approaches in the 1970s, knowledge-based and rule-based systems in 1980s, support vector machines in 1990s, and the reign of neural networks in the 2010s with the advent of heavy implementation of deep neural networks.

Deep Traffic is a reinforcement learning simulation based on the 24,000 entries received on MIT's Deep Traffic competition on self-driving cars that drive on a multi-lane freeway with a model-free off-policy reinforcement learning process that inspires a number of data scientists and machine learning enthusiasts to evaluate the Deep-Q-Learning reinforcement learning network variants and hyperparameter configurations with episodic iterations training of 96.6 years of RL simulations, 572.2 million crowdsourced and optimized DQN hyperparameters to train the agents successfully. Deep Reinforcement Learning also has shown a promising future with a physics engine for model-based control in the MuJoCo environment. It's implemented completely in JavaScript. This solution can be applied to build any smart cities and solve the real-world traffic problem, especially in LA on I-10, I-405, I-134, and I-5.

Why the Award?

Dr. Ganapathi Pulipaka is a Chief Data Scientist at Accenture for AI strategy, architecture, application development of Machine learning, Deep Learning algorithms, and has experience in deep learning reinforcement learning algorithms, IoT platforms, Python, R, TensorFlow, Big Data, IaaS, IoT, Data Science, Blockchain, Apache Hadoop, Apache Kafka, Apache Spark, Apache Storm, Apache Flink, SQL, NoSQL, Mathematics, Data Mining, Statistical Framework, SIEM with SAP Cloud Platform Integration, AWS, Azure and GCP. He has 20-plus years of experience as the SAP Technical Development and Integration Lead for 30 project implementations for Fortune 500 companies and more than nine years of AI research and development experience. Dr. Ganapathi Pulipaka is a PostDoc Research Scholar in Computer Science Engineering, Doctor of Computer Science in Machine Learning, AI, Big Data Analytics from Colorado Technical University, Colorado Springs, and has a Ph.D. in Information Systems, Data Analytics, Business Administration and Enterprise Resource Management, California University, Irvine, California. He has been recognized as Top #1 IoT Influencer on edge computing, fog computing, and cloud computing by 10Fold Communications, an American research publication company in San Francisco, California, that is known for high-tech integrated solutions and has helped build billions of dollars in value for 400-plus complex technologies companies. 10Fold recognized Dr. GP as its consulting specialist and global partner for clients in commercial IoT, industrial IoT, and real estate IoT for smart cities and smart buildings, with the largest share of his articles featured on Forbes, and is now considered as a Forbes IoT Influencer. An established data scientist, Dr. GP has the highest influencer score ranked by 10Fold Communications, San Francisco in IoT, Machine Learning, and AI. Twitter influencer Dr. Ganapathi Pulipaka could be a valuable asset for tech companies that want to engage their audiences on social media and boost their own influence within the IoT technology community.

Dr. Ganapathi Pulipaka is a pioneering AI legend, who started introducing Python IDEs, Jupyter notebooks and Google colaboratory notebooks to data science enthusiasts and aspirants on Twitter as early as 2015, along with his coverage on big data analytics, IoT, cloud computing, programming languages, supercomputing, HPC, and data science, which got him ranked as #3 Data Science and Machine Learning Influencer for 2017 by KCore Analytics (an Influencer scoring platform company), he was also ranked as #4 Machine Learning and #3 Data Science and Deep Learning Influencer in 2018 by KCore Analytics and recognized as #5 Data Science Influencer by Onalytica and Joe Fields in 2018. Dr. Ganapathi Pulipaka is known for his design-engineering skills in SAP architecture and development and integration leadership and was recognized as a Top #10 SAP and AI Solution provider for 2018 by Mirror Review Magazine. He was also recognized by Insights Success Magazine in the same year for Top #10 SAP and AI Solution providers. With his cult-like following on Twitter, he was recognized as part of the top prominent machine learning, deep learning, AI researchers and influencers to follow outside of and on Twitter by Mirror Review Magazine and Analytics India Magazine. Earlier, he was also recognized as a Top #20 Global CXO leader and SAP Innovative solution provider for 2017, published in the SAP special annual edition of CIOReview Magazine.

Dr. Ganapathi Pulipaka was also recognized as one of the Top 10 Most Influential Artificial Intelligence Executives in the world in 2019 by Analytics Insight Magazine on MarketWatch, Finance Yahoo, and a number of other top-tier websites. Dr. Ganapathi Pulipaka is also a global premier speaker and was a speaker in May 2019 in Orlando, Florida, at the SAPPHIRE ASUG conference, and has released a number of videos interviewing the top CXO executives of SAP. He also published an eBook for SAP for the SAPPHIRE ASUG conference 2019, apart from several other eBooks published in 2017 and 2018 for SAP Leonardo IoT Digital Supply Chain Management and Change HealthCare (part of McKesson).

