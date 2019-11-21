INTERCURE: CANNDOC Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Pharma Grade Medicinal Cannabis (CANNDOC T1/C20) For Children With Autism Spectrum Disorder

Canndoc already supplies pharma grade cannabis products made to GMP standards, prescribe by physicians to patients in Israel and soon in other countries.

Canndoc's medicinal cannabis clinical pipeline includes late stage studies validating its GMP pharma-grade cannabis products for epilepsy, fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, side effects of chemotherapy in cancer patients, Parkinson's disease, rheumatic arthritis, radicular pain, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and lumbar radiculopathy.

Alon Granot, CEO of Canndoc: "Our late stage clinical trial pipeline places Canndoc at the forefront of global clinical GMP-standard medical cannabis research. We are delighted to initiate phase 3 trial with the most experienced and devoted physicians team bringing hope to these special kids and their families."

Dr. Stoller, paediatric neurologist at the Autism Center of Shamir Medical Center (Assaf HaRofeh) and Alut: "The prevalence of the autism spectrum is increasingly growing with the present rate at 1 to 59 according to U.S. data. Many families of children with autism spectrum disorder cope with significant difficulties in their lives. The present conventional medicinal treatment provides a partial solution. In recent years, the consumption of medical cannabis by this demographic has been increasingly growing, and it appears that medical cannabis better addresses some of the morbidity symptoms associated with the autism spectrum. This ground-breaking and first-of-its-kind trial aim to examine the effect of medical cannabis treatment on cognitive functioning, the core symptoms of the autism spectrum, in addition to the endocrinal system, sleeping, eating, restlessness, violence and anxiety. This information is essential for establishing the legitimacy and the manner of treatment with medical cannabis as part of the healthcare basket offered to children with autism."

Abigail Dar, who heads the CannaFora Center and has been leading the treatment of children with autism spectrum disorder with medical cannabis for years, state: "In my experience in the treatment of diagnosed children, Canndoc products have a proven success rate in alleviating symptoms and contributing to both the children's and their families' quality of life."

About Canndoc

Canndoc has been pioneering Pharma-Grade medical cannabis for more than 11 years. Over the years, Canndoc provided more than 500,000 doses to 15,000 patients, establishing its position as a venerable player in this global industry, demonstrating significant expertise across the entire value chain from research, cultivation, and processing, to product development and advanced GMP clinical trials pipeline initiation.

Driven by the mission of meeting patients' needs and improving their quality of life, Canndoc holds product efficacy to be of paramount importance, delivering Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) pharma-grade cannabis solutions to achieve better patient health and treatment outcomes.

About Shamir Medical Center (Assaf HaRofeh)

Assaf HaRofeh Medical Center, one of the largest leading government hospitals in Israel, caring for an ever-growing population of all nationalities, which presently stands at nearly half a million people.

