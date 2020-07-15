Interest In Tattoo Removal High As Removery Safely Opens Its Doors

In a launch planned prior to the pandemic, Removery locations across the country have slowly unveiled their new look and reopened in accordance with regional health and safety guidelines. The company has seen a 30% increase in website leads and consultation inquiries as compared to the same time last year.

"We are not surprised to see an uptick in interest in tattoo removal during this extraordinary time," said Jo Kelton, COO of Removery. "We're hearing from so many people who are reflecting on their lives during quarantine, wanting to remove tattoos after making big changes in career or relationships, or just generally having more time to consider the image they want to project to the world."

Tattoo removal is a rapidly expanding industry that is expected to increase to $27 million in global market size by 2023. The U.S. has the highest market share of any major country, and the fastest-growing segment of the market is laser tattoo removal, according to Allied Market Research. A Dalia Research survey finds that nearly one-third of an estimated 150 million Americans (50 million people) with tattoos have regrets about at least one of them. Removery estimates that 30 million people may be actively seeking removal or fading of a tattoo.

"We are introducing Removery in an environment of unprecedented change," said Tom Weber, CEO of Removery. "Removing a tattoo can be a powerful force for renewal and reinvention, helping individuals chart a new course with a fresh perspective and freedom from the past."

Removery is now open as per regional COVID-19 guidelines at 35 locations in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. Collectively, Removery laser specialists have completed more than 200,000 safe and effective laser tattoo removal treatments. The company plans to open an additional 200 locations internationally over the next five years.

With a commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of clients and staff, Removery has implemented industry-leading safety protocols company-wide in accordance with OSHA guidelines for healthcare facilities. This includes mandatory face masks, additional PPE for staff, routine cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment, and strict occupancy limits.

To see before-and-after pictures, learn more about tattoo removal, or schedule an in-person or virtual consultation, visit Removery.com.

Removery – an innovative tattoo removal company with 35 locations across North America – is the largest specialized provider of tattoo removal services in the world. Its laser specialists are highly trained in Candela state-of-the-art PicoWay® lasers, Removery's exclusive partner. The company is uniquely pro-tattoo with a strong appreciation for the art and history of tattoos as a vehicle for self-expression. Removery strongly believes there is no shame or stigma – and in fact, deep power – in changing a tattoo; its laser specialists understand that everyone has a different story and reason for removal or fading.

