INTERFACE, INC. CLASS ACTION Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Interface, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Interface, Inc. ("Interface" or the "Company") (NYSE: TILE) during the period from March 2, 2018

through September 28, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

On April 24, 2019, Defendants filed a current report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") disclosing that Interface "received a letter in November 2017 from the [SEC] requesting that the Company voluntarily provide information and documents in connection with an investigation into the Company's historical quarterly [EPS] calculations and rounding practices during the period 2014-2017"; that "[t]he Company subsequently received subpoenas from the SEC in February 2018, July 2018 and April 2019 requesting additional documents and information"; and that "[i]n the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company conducted at the SEC's request an internal investigation into these and other related issues for seven quarters in 2015, 2016 and 2017."

On this news, Interface's stock price fell $1.43 per share, or 8.37%, to close at $15.66 per share on April 25, 2019.

Then, on September 28, 2020, the SEC announced the conclusion of its investigation into Interface's historical quarterly EPS calculations and rounding practices. Interface agreed to pay a $5 million fine to resolve the matter and was ordered to cease and desist from violating the federal securities laws. In the SEC's enforcement order issued that same day, the SEC also disclosed how, inter alia, "Interface employees caused Interface to produce documents in response to Commission investigative requests that were suggestive of contemporaneous support for journal entries that, in truth, did not exist at the time the entries were recorded," and had modified certain documents after the SEC's investigation began.

On this news, Interface's stock price fell $0.20 per share, or 3.13%, over the following trading sessions to close at $6.18 per share on September 29, 2020.



