Interface, Inc. To Broadcast First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Over the Internet

ATLANTA, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE) announced today that it intends to release its first quarter 2020 results on Friday, May 8, 2020, prior to the open of the market. Interface will host a conference call the morning of Friday, May 8, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the internet. Daniel T. Hendrix, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bruce A. Hausmann, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

Certain information discussed on the conference call will be available on Interface's website, at https://investors.interface.com.

Call details:

Friday, May 8, 2020

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Central Time, 6:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Listeners may access the conference call live over the Internet at the following address:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2160231/06C91CAD803FE4ED7D0696DD4E47A402

or through the Company's website at:

https://investors.interface.com.

Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the call to visit one of these sites and download and install any necessary audio software. An archived version of the conference call will be available at these sites for one year beginning approximately one day after the call ends.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, our nora brand at nora.com, and our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com.

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Vimeo.

SOURCE Interface, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.interface.com

