Interface LVT Now Includes Pre-Consumer Recycled Content

The company marks this important milestone with the launch of its latest global resilient flooring product, Brushed Lines™. In addition, other Interface LVT products and collections, such as Level Set™, Studio Set™, Steady Stride™, and Criterion™, will now include this same recycled content as the company works toward implementing even more product sustainability advancements in the future.

"When we entered the resilient landscape with our first LVT products in 2017, we made a commitment to bring our sustainability knowledge and experience to this flooring category," said Lisa King, Vice President Marketing and Innovation for Interface. "This innovation to bring pre-consumer recycled content to our LVT offerings is just one of many product actions we are taking as we pursue our goal of becoming a carbon negative enterprise by 2040."

With all of the same high-performance standards and no additional cost to the customer, recycled content LVT is both impactful on the floor and on the planet. Because Interface LVT remains free of phthalates, heavy metals, and added formaldehyde, it is fully recyclable through ReEntry®, the Interface post-consumer reclamation program.

New Brushed Lines LVT

The announcement coincides with the launch of Brushed Lines, the newest global LVT product from Interface. The collection combines diffused linear textures with organic forms and dusty hues inspired by nature, delivering a high-end look that stands up to everyday use.

Brushed Lines delivers an understated sophistication that aligns with the industrial trend that is so popular today. Designed to complement naturally weathered elements and to reflect the charm of older buildings adapted for reuse, the collection provides a contemporary take on classic visuals. The aesthetic works in both large and small areas and pairs effortlessly with Interface carpet tiles for an integrated flooring solution. Also, because Brushed Lines includes Sound Choice™ backing, it offers the beauty and performance of hard surface without the noise.

Featuring a subtle design motivated by raw and natural motifs with light-capturing abilities that sparkle on the floor, Brushed Lines delivers modern refinement. Its 16 colorways range from warm and cool neutrals to pops of earthy, mineral-like tones, with options that include Blush, Honey, Rouge, Celadon Teal Oxide, and Eucalyptus.

Brushed Lines, like every flooring product Interface sells – carpet, LVT, and rubber sheets and tiles – is certified carbon neutral through the Carbon Neutral Floors™ program.

For more information, visit Interface.com.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com , our nora brand at nora.com , our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com , and our Carbon Neutral Floors™ program at interface.com/carbonneutral.

SOURCE Interface, Inc.

