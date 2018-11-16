iNTERFACEWARE to Expand On Large-Scale Integration Capabilities for Healthcare Organizations

Leading healthcare integration company tackles the complexities of managing large-scale integration in healthcare

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - iNTERFACEWARE , a leading healthcare integration provider, announced today, the upcoming release of new capabilities for customers operating large-scale implementations of mission critical data. This year, the company has been focused on solving the challenges associated with managing multiple instances of their Iguana integration engine, providing customers with a better platform to tackle any large-scale integration problem.

"We've noticed a growing influx of customers who face instance management issues as their integrations increase in scale," said Eliot Muir, CEO of iNTERFACEWARE. "The better management of multiple instances leads to significant time savings and added efficiency so our customers can focus on what really matters to their core business".

From the better management of multiple interfaces to the easy and rapid deployment of integrations, iNTERFACEWARE will be releasing new capabilities that streamline large-scale integration implementations. Customers can expect a brand new way to monitor, manage, and deploy multiple instances of Iguana from one convenient location. Users can also look forward to significant time savings with the ability to test shared coding, adding a layer of protection to ensure users are never deploying problematic code that may disrupt their interfaces.

"We're exceptionally proud of the solutions we've created for managing integration at scale. We believe this new release will give our customers the confidence to expand their integrations and take full advantage of all Iguana has to offer" - Pearce Herchenrader, Product Manager

For more information about the new Iguana features being released on November 30, please visit the November release webpage .

Founded in 1997, iNTERFACEWARE's mission is to deliver the fastest means to transfer data between disparate healthcare systems. Globally, over 800 healthcare providers and vendors rely on iNTERFACEWARE's KLAS-rated Iguana® integration engine to improve their access to critical patient, administrative, and financial information.

