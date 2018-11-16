iNTERFACEWARE's New Large-Scale Integration Capabilities Now Available to Healthcare Organizations

iNTERFACEWARE® releases brand new capabilities in response to a growing influx of healthcare organizations facing the complexities of managing large-scale integrations.

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - On November 30th, iNTERFACEWARE, a leading healthcare integration provider, officially released new capabilities for customers operating large-scale implementations of mission critical data. The official release of these new capabilities sets the tone for the company's focus on solving the challenges associated with large-scale integration.

"We're excited with the direction that iNTERFACEWARE is moving in, and are looking forward to the value that these new tools will provide for our organization," said Matt Dyer, Director of Integration, Vyne™.

iNTERFACEWARE has noticed a growing number of healthcare organizations facing issues as they expand their operations and rely more heavily on large-scale integrations. "We want to facilitate scaling over the long-term. Our new tools promote increased efficiency so we can ensure that integration never hinders the growth potential of our partners," said Eliot Muir, CEO, iNTERFACEWARE.

From the better management of multiple interfaces to the easy and rapid deployment of integrations, iNTERFACEWARE's new capabilities streamline large-scale integration implementations:

The Fleet Manager:

Compile all instances of the Iguana integration engine into one dashboard to help better monitor all interfaces, usage information, and logs in one location.

The Deployment Tool:

Save time by connecting to any repository and deploying interfaces to any instance environment from one centralized location

The Unit Testing Framework:

Test every unit of shared code and be confident that no errors will occur when working across multiple interfaces.

For more information about the latest release, please visit the expanded capabilities release webpage.

About iNTERFACEWARE®:

Founded in 1997, iNTERFACEWARE's mission is to deliver the fastest means to transfer data between disparate healthcare systems. Globally, over 800 healthcare providers and vendors rely on iNTERFACEWARE's KLAS-rated Iguana® integration engine to improve their access to critical patient, administrative, and financial information.

