Interim HealthCare Inc. Launches Website to Serve Home Care Industry's PPE Needs

SUNRISE, Fla., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of home care, senior care, home health and hospice and healthcare staffing services, and its parent company, Caring Brands International (CBI), today launched a website to help the home care industry access critical personal protective equipment (PPE) inventory in the fight against COVID-19: https://www.ppeforhomecare.org/home/.

Since this public health crisis reached the United States, CBI and Interim HealthCare President and CEO, Jennifer Sheets, and her team have been integral in driving U.S.-based and international advocacy and task force gathering discussions to spotlight a huge gap in the industry's ability to obtain and fulfill orders for PPE. Subsequently, the leadership at Interim HealthCare Inc., has been sourcing, vetting and negotiating critically needed PPE for the Interim HealthCare network of owners and operators. This fast action has allowed the home care master franchisor to keep pace with demand and manage its inventory over the last five weeks.

It is these efforts that led to the concept behind PPEforHomeCare.org. Among the core essentials of PPE being sourced are gloves, N95 masks, gowns, digital thermometers, infrared thermometers, and more.

"Our priority is always the health and safety of our clinicians, caregivers and the patients and families they serve. From the moment we understood the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential to prevent our collective ability to source supplies of PPE, we quickly mobilized," said president and CEO, Jennifer Sheets. "Never wanting to increase burden on the healthcare ecosystem or hope for handouts or donations from the CDC and state governments or private fundraising, we assessed inventory and vetted reputable suppliers ourselves to find a solution. Now we are opening it up to others. For us this is mission-critical: without PPE we can't ask our employees to be on the front line of this epidemic, just as we would never ask our armed forces to enter battle unprepared."

As a commitment to banding together in this pandemic, the new PPE sourcing channel, now open to all those in home care, is a bold step in helping the world-wide home healthcare industry meet healthcare needs, wherever and however possible. By opening purchasing to other verified home care agencies that are struggling to find PPE, CBI can leverage bulk purchasing and greater buying power (and therefore optimal pricing) through higher volume orders.

Specific inventory includes disposable gowns, surgical masks, digital thermometers, hand sanitizer, latex cloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, KN95 respirator masks, and infrared thermometers. Inventory is available to representatives of verified home care agencies in the United States or abroad.

Caring Brands International is an organization comprised of three leading home healthcare brands across the globe including, Interim HealthCare in the United States, Bluebird Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland and Just Better Care in Australia.

Caring Brands International global home care companies will have first right to order. Owners, executives or operators of established home healthcare agencies must provide proof of establishment and agree that, should items be secured, they won't resell or remarket supplies.

Reputable suppliers whose standards and inventory can be verified and that offer competitive pricing with reliable delivery, are invited to email [email protected] to share currently available PPE and related items. Interest in helping with this important effort is greatly appreciated.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc., founded in 1966, is a leading national franchisor of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing. It is part of Caring Brands International, which also includes UK-based Bluebird Care and Australia-based Just Better Care, both well-known franchise brands in their countries. With more than 530 franchise locations in seven countries, Caring Brands International is a global healthcare leader.

Interim HealthCare in the United States is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards that improve the delivery of service. Franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 190,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com .

