Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2019

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Following a record first half year, sales weakened in the third quarter. However, the market situation and demand for our products remain favorable and we have confidence in our strategy"

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch. Comments on page 2.

THIRD QUARTER (JULY-SEPTEMBER 2019)

Net sales SEK 144.3 M (150.5)

(150.5) Result after tax SEK -7.5 M (13.5) and earnings per share before/after dilution SEK -0.22 (0.39)

(13.5) and earnings per share before/after dilution (0.39) Operating result SEK -6.3 M (12.4)

(12.4) Cash flow SEK -13.5 M (-17.0)

(-17.0) Order intake SEK 196.8 M (175.7)

NINE MONTHS (JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2019)

Net sales SEK 507.1 M (407.8)

(407.8) Profit after tax SEK 31.5 M (45.9) and earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 0.92 (1.34)

(45.9) and earnings per share before/after dilution (1.34) Operating profit SEK 45.7 M (52.8)

(52.8) Cash flow SEK -11.2 M (-54.9)

(-54.9) Order intake SEK 769.0 M (510.3)

(510.3) Order backlog SEK 1,124.7 M (740.4) at the end of the period

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER

The RayStation® treatment planning system was chosen by several leading cancer centers, including UC Davis Medical Center in the US, Centre d'Oncologie Saint Vincent and Centre de Cancérologie les Dentellières in France and Nagoya City West Medical Center in Japan . In addition, Emory Proton Therapy Center in the US expanded its existing installation.

and Nagoya City West Medical Center in . In addition, Emory Proton Therapy Center in the US expanded its existing installation. RayCare 3A*, the latest version of RaySearch's oncology information system, was released in July.

RaySearch and Vision RT announced a strategic development partnership.

A ten-year rental lease was signed for a new head office in Stockholm with commencement in the third quarter of 2021.

SIGNIFICANT events AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

RaySearch received new regulatory market clearance for RayStation in China .

ABOUT RAYSEARCH

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. The company develops and markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare oncology information system to cancer centers all over the world and distributes the products through licensing agreements with leading medical technology companies. RaySearch's software is currently used by over 2,600 centers in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com.

