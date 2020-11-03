Interim report, 1 January-30 September 2020

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

A weak tanker market

Total income Q3: SEK 210.7 (259.2) million 9 months: SEK 860.1 (822.6) million

EBITDA Q3: SEK 45.1 (52.4) million 9 months: SEK 282.4 (187.3) million

Result before tax Q3: SEK -35.9 (-35.6) million 9 months: SEK 21.4 (-73.0) million

Result per share after tax Q3: SEK -0.75 (-0.75) 9 months: SEK 0.45 (-1.53)

Events in the third quarter

Two scheduled drydockings completed

Participation in charter in of Suezmaxes corresponding to 1.7 vessels

Key figures

Total income, SEK million: 860.1 (822.6)

EBITDA, SEK million: 282.4 (187.3)

EBITDA, USD million: 30.1 (19.9)

Operating result, SEK million: 92.5 (2.9)

Result before tax, SEK million: 21.4 (-73.0)

Result after tax, SEK million: 21.4 (-73.1)

Equity ratio, %: 31 (30)

Return on equity, %: 0 (-8)

Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 438.5 (158.4)

Result per share after tax, SEK 0.45 (-1.53)

Equity per share, SEK: 21.18 (23.08)

Lost-time injuries: 1 (1)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 3 November 2020, at 13.00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel +46 31 855003

Mob +46 704 855003

Email: [email protected]

Ola Helgesson

CFO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel: +45 88938661

Mob: +46 704 855009

Email: [email protected]

