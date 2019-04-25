Interim Report, 1 January-31 March 2019 - Concordia Maritime AB

Apr 25, 2019, 05:15 ET

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Volatility – but at a higher level

  •  Total income, Q1: SEK 310.7 (199.6) million
  •  EBITDA, Q1: SEK 81.6 (7.0) million
  •  Result before tax, Q1: SEK 1.8 (–38.7) million
  •  Result per share after tax, Q1: SEK 0.04 (–0.81)

Events in the first quarter

  •  One Lost Time Injury (LTI) – the first in six years

Key figures 

  • Total income, SEK million 310.7 (199.6)
  • EBITDA, SEK million 81.6 (7.0)
  • EBITDA, USD million 8.9 (0.9)
  • Operating result, SEK million 21.2 (–36.4)
  • Result before tax, SEK million 1.8 (–38.7)
  • Result after tax, SEK million 1.7 (–38.7)
  • Equity ratio, % 31 (41)
  • Return on equity, % –0.1 (–47.7)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 226.8 (286.6)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK 0.04 (–0.81)
  • Equity per share, SEK 24.17 (25.25)
  • Lost-time injuries 1 (0)

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31-855003
Mob +46-704-855003
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com  


Ola Helgesson
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31-855009
Mob +46-704-855009
Email: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

