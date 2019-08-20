Interim Report January - June 2019

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

"In the second quarter, order intake rose 80 percent and net sales grew 34 percent.

Cash flow before financing activities increased to SEK 80 M (-49)"

SECOND QUARTER (APRIL-JUNE 2019)

Net sales SEK 189.7 M (141.0),

Profit after tax SEK 21.8 M (20.6) and earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 0.64 (0.60)

Operating profit SEK 28.8 M (26.2)

Cash flow SEK 4.1 M (-50.3)

Order intake SEK 370.6 M (206.2),

Order backlog SEK 1,043.1 M (723.5) at the end of the period

HALF-YEAR (JANUARY-JUNE 2019)

Net sales SEK 362.7 M (257.3)

Profit after tax SEK 39.0 M (32.4) and earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 1.14 (0.94)

Operating profit SEK 52.0 M (40.4)

Cash flow SEK 2.3 M (-37.9)

Order intake SEK 572.2 M (334.6)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER

The RayStation® treatment planning system was chosen by several leading cancer centers, including Moffitt Cancer Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center in the US, Genolier Clinic (part of the Swiss Medical Network) in Switzerland , AKH Vienna/Medical University of Vienna in Austria and Proton Therapy Center Czech in the Czech Republic .

RaySearch and Mevion Medical Systems extended their strategic collaboration to further advance capabilities of HYPERSCAN treatment planning.

RaySearch received orders from MedAustron GmbH for the RayCare® oncology information system and the RayCommand® treatment control system, representing the single largest combined order valued to date in the company's history.

The RayCare oncology information system was also chosen by Genolier Clinic (part of the Swiss Medical Network).

RayStation 9A*, the latest version of RaySearch's treatment planning system, was released in June.

RaySearch also received FDA clearance for RayStation 8B , which includes the first machine learning applications in a treatment planning system on the market.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

RayCare 3A*, the latest version of RaySearch's oncology information system, was released in July.

RaySearch and Vision RT announced a strategic development partnership.

The information contained in this interim report is such that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on August 20, 2019 at 7:45 a.m. CET.

ABOUT RAYSEARCH

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. The company develops and markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare oncology information system to cancer centers all over the world and distributes the products through licensing agreements with leading medical technology companies. RaySearch's software is currently used by over 2,600 centers in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com.

