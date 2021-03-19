InterimExecs Awards Eric Kish for Career as Top CEO

Nanoramic Labs CEO, Eric Kish wins InterimExecs Philip J. Monego Sr. Award for Excellence in Leadership. Tweet this

With over 20 years experience transforming and growing companies, Eric Kish has an exemplary career as an interim executive. As CEO of private equity backed, Rompetrol, Kish turned an oil refinery in Bucharest, Romania with a half billion dollars in debt and 3,500+ people laid off into a $450 million behemoth and the biggest IPO in the country's history. He has since helped transform 12 companies across industries ranging from power electronics to petrochemicals to energy storage.

Kish is CEO of Nanoramic Labs, a leading developer of technology for energy storage and thermal management applications. "When I joined Nanoramic in 2017, I was immediately drawn to the people and the technology. After developing 3 distinct product lines and obtaining investment from strategic partners, Nanoramic is on the cusp of disrupting major industries from electric vehicles to consumer electronics," Kish says.

"Eric is an incredible leader for Nanoramic Labs with a remarkable ability to bridge from the engineering breakthroughs to the product/market fit and business case with ease and mastery of both," said Ian Bowles, Managing Director at WindSail Capital Group, a key financial partner for Nanoramic Labs. Nanoramic founder and Chief of Products & Innovation John Cooley seconded Windsail, saying, "Eric's perseverance and out of the box thinking have paid off."

As a member of InterimExecs RED Team of CEOs, CFOs, CIOs, and COOs, Kish acknowledged, "I am honored to receive the Monego award, and the RED Team is an outstanding platform for us to be able to hone our leadership, to learn from each other, to stay inspired and serve the world in the best way we can."

About Nanoramic:

Nanoramic® Laboratories is an industry-leading energy storage technology company and materials solutions innovator headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Spun out of MIT in 2009, Nanoramic is the exclusive designer, manufacturer, and licensor of Neocarbonix™ electrodes for rechargeable li-ion batteries, li-ion capacitors, and supercapacitors. Visit nanoramic.com

About InterimExecs:

InterimExecs matches organizations facing big challenges and opportunities with accomplished executives around the globe through its Rapid Executive Deployment program. InterimExecs RED Team is comprised of an elite group of interim, project and fractional executives selected for bringing extraordinary results to companies through turnaround, growth and transformation.

