Interior Design Sample Ordering Process Meets Tech Innovation

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interior designers innovatively design spaces. Contrast that with the process for securing materials samples for those designed spaces. It is time intensive and laborious. It requires coordination with multiple vendors for each design project component and client. Melissa Hall, International Interior Designers Association, Founder/Interior Designer, created SAMPLE SNAP™ APP to bridge the gap between interior design innovation and tech innovation. The soft launch is next month at NeoCon 2019.

SAMPLE SNAP automates the sample ordering process—from several minutes to a few seconds. "SAMPLE SNAP simplifies the process and saves designers time. This could translate to money, more projects, more clients and improved sample to spec ratio," said Hall. Think about it in terms of billable hours. According to Hall's research, it takes an average of 7 minutes to order one sample. Hourly billing rates for interior designers at the top 100 firms is $145. This means each sample ordered costs $17. Multiple samples are ordered for each project. Imagine the impact for interior design companies employing multiple designers managing multiple projects.

With over 20 years of experience in commercial architecture and interior design industries and Lean and Six Sigma training, Hall said she knew she had to form her company and develop the app. "I've had several innovative ideas during my career. It is a thrill to have identified and developed a solution to solve an industry problem," said Hall.

"My business coach and women business builders community I've grown with through my connections at Women's Entrepreneurial Opportunity Center (WEOC) at Northeast Indiana Innovation Center (The NIIC) have been critical to my progress. Without that accountability and support, I would have put this on the back burner. The culture of entrepreneurship that WEOC and The NIIC create, along with other Northeast Indiana entrepreneurial support organizations, make it fun to pursue my business goals," said Hall.

SAMPLE SNAP soft launch is next month at NeoCon 2019, which "serves as the commercial design industry's launchpad for innovation—offering ideas and introductions that shape the built environment today and into the future," www.neocon.com.

To learn more about additional features of SAMPLE SNAP, visit www.samplesnapapp.com. Contact melissa@samplesnapapp.com to learn about being a featured manufacturer on SAMPLE SNAP, available for download on iOS (Apple) and Android devices in summer 2019.

