Interior Design Services Market Growth Will be USD 24.13 bn| Growth in Demand From Commercial Infrastructure Sector to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growth in demand from the commercial infrastructure sector and the surge in popularity of personalized and customized home interiors are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the presence of unorganized players and intense competition among existing players will challenge market growth.

The interior design services market report is segmented by End-user (Commercial and Residential) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India will be the key markets for interior design services in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

AECOM

Aedas Ltd

DP Architects Pte Ltd

Foster Partners Group Ltd.

Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc.

Interior Design Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 24.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.30 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

