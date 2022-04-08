Interior Design Services Market Size to Grow by USD 24.13 Bn| 35% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc. among others are some of the key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the Interior Design Services industry.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will account for 35 percent of market growth. In APAC, China, Japan, and India are the most important markets for interior design services. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

The expansion of the interior design services market in APAC will be aided by an increase in demand for construction services from growing countries such as China, Japan, and India throughout the forecast period.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Japan, Germany, India, and Canada will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Interior Design Services Market

Market Driver:

Growth in demand from the commercial infrastructure sector:

Residential, commercial, government, corporate, and public construction activities are all on the rise. Meanwhile, numerous emerging-market governments are rapidly pursuing projects to develop customized infrastructure, which is projected to boost the construction sector and help these countries improve their economic situations.

Market Challenge:

Presence of unorganized players and intense competition among existing players:

Established vendors compete fiercely on a variety of factors, including distinctiveness, product portfolio, premiumization, and pricing. The market's competitors vary by the sort of service they give across different regions, and they compete in design, designer experience, brand experience, and service. Smaller players in developing regions provide services at reduced costs. Big vendors' technological innovation puts smaller businesses in a tough spot.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Interior Design Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 24.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.30 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AECOM, Aedas Ltd, DP Architects Pte Ltd, Foster Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd, Perkins Will International Group of Companies, and Stantec Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

